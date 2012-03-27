HONG KONG, Mar 27 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were largely unchanged as traders were reluctant to ride the positive risk sentiment in other risky assets as they kept a close eye on fresh supply.

"While US stocks are up, US economic data is revealing a bit of a soft patch, with manufacturing data and pending home sales disappointing despite Bernanke's positive comments about shaping monetary policy to alleviate unemployment," a Hong Kong based trader said.

The result was that in spite of a strong overnight session, the Asia ex-Japan IG index closed the Asian hours almost unchanged at 151bp. If anything, the new KNOC 2017 bonds rallied out of the box closing today at 205bp-208bp over treasuries after pricing at 210bp over yesterday.

Part of the reason why Asian credits failed to emulate the gains seen in the US session was the prospect of heavy supply coming up.

Barclays said in a note that it has revised its gross issuance projection from Asian issuers (ex Japan) to USD75b-80bn, well exceeding its previous estimate of USD50-55bn it had reported back in November 2011.

This means there are some USD40-45bn worth of bonds to be issued for the rest of the year.

Yet, the Fed's dovish statements did not go completely unnoticed in the credit markets. China property bonds, for instance, rallied on Fed comments.

"China property bonds had fallen quiet a bit recently by as much as USD2 so buyers are finding it easy to come back," said a Hong Kong-based high yield trader. Bonds in the sector especially, Agile and KWG, have rallied about half a point in the day as risk appetite was rekindled.

Winsway's 2016 bonds were the outlier, as they dropped to 84.50-86.00 cents on the dollar after the company missed earnings. Hong Kong property bonds also rallied on Bernanke's comments.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com