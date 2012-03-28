SINGAPORE, March 28 (IFR) - China corporate earnings were in
the spotlight in today's credit trading session, which took
place against the backdrop of a 3% fall in the Shanghai bourse
and amid weak liquidity.
China corporate earnings are deteriorating, and while the
impact in the credit space has been felt so far
idiosyncratically rather than on an across-the-board markdown,
the sense is that a rerating of China credit is on the cards
given the weak underlying earnings dynamic.
The day's biggest decliners were Renhe and Winsway, with
poor earnings pushing the companies' five year paper down a
hefty six and four points respectively. Clearly the most
vulnerable sectors are property and associated industries such
as steel production and construction.
Weak performers in the industrial complex today were Lonking
and Fosun, which each took half point hits. Still, the expected
macro decline in the China property space has not happened,
despite the bulk of the sector facing a secular decline in
earnings.
For example, sector bellwether Cogard 2018s were off just a
quarter today and are holding their own at 98.5 bid coming into
the close.
Meanwhile Powerlong was downgraded by S&P one notch to B- on
the back of weak sales execution and rising gearing. Its due
2015s were unchanged at 85/87 post the downgrade.
This is a data-lite week and short term direction is likely
to be sideways, according to a Singapore-based analyst. US
initial claims are out tomorrow and with employment the key data
input for US equities will be watched closely for underlying
weakness.
On the day, in a measure of the underlying weak tone, the
iTraxx series 17 IG index added 4bp to close out at 151bp/153bp.
Broadly speaking, Asia investment grade credit is around 3bp to
4bp wider on the day.
Elsewhere in the recently issued crop, the Mongolian Mining
2017s are unchanged at a par bid, solid but underwhelming in the
context of their 100 reoffer, while the KWG 2017s are bid at
96.5, and again unchanged as are the Agile 2017s, which are
wrapped around 97.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com