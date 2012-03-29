SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were again
operating in the shadow of weaker regional equities, with
Shanghai down again by 1.43%, to add to its 3% fall yesterday
while the Hang Seng closed 1.33% lower.
Regional currencies have also fallen against the dollar as a
round of weaker PMI numbers raises the specter of a hard landing
for the region, led by falling exports.
The Asia iTraxx IG series 17 is out by 2bp on the day,
closing out at 153bp/154bp, while the 10-year US Treasury is
holding steady at 2.2%. The China noise was amplified by the
poor aftermarket performance of the new Zoomlion 2017s, which
shed 1.5 points on the break and were down 2 points at the
lowest print. The paper has settled at 98.25 bid.
Meanwhile Renhe was downgraded 2 notches to B3 on doubts
from Moody's about the company's business model and a sharp drop
in liquidity at the company.
The Renhe due 2015s are at 73 bid, or two points off on the
day, for an 8 point drop since Monday, with the paper yielding a
spectacular 24%.
Elsewhere in the China space the Winsway 2017s are bid at
80, also for an 8 point drop since Monday. Short term direction
is likely to be determined by the level of noise out of China
and Europe and the reception of any primary issuance which
crosses the line ahead of the Easter break.
First up on that score is the planned 10-year Global from
China resources Gas, which is lining up at Treasuries plus 270bp
guidance, with a further iteration expected before scheduled
pricing tonight in New York hours.
A banker familiar with the transaction expected the deal to
come with a 10bp new issue premium to nearest comp the Beijing
Enterprises 2021s, which were last bid at a G-spread of plus
250bp.
Allowing for the curve and a one notch drop into CR Gas,
that looks appropriate, although it is a measure of how quickly
the pricing discipline has changed, with flat to
through-implied-curve pricing the modus operandi as recently as
a week ago.
KNOC managed to price its 10-year last Monday 5bp through
its implied curve, but that has none done to many favours to
investors who still hold it, with the paper last bid at a plus
213bp versus its plus 210bp print.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com