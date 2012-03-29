SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were again operating in the shadow of weaker regional equities, with Shanghai down again by 1.43%, to add to its 3% fall yesterday while the Hang Seng closed 1.33% lower.

Regional currencies have also fallen against the dollar as a round of weaker PMI numbers raises the specter of a hard landing for the region, led by falling exports.

The Asia iTraxx IG series 17 is out by 2bp on the day, closing out at 153bp/154bp, while the 10-year US Treasury is holding steady at 2.2%. The China noise was amplified by the poor aftermarket performance of the new Zoomlion 2017s, which shed 1.5 points on the break and were down 2 points at the lowest print. The paper has settled at 98.25 bid.

Meanwhile Renhe was downgraded 2 notches to B3 on doubts from Moody's about the company's business model and a sharp drop in liquidity at the company.

The Renhe due 2015s are at 73 bid, or two points off on the day, for an 8 point drop since Monday, with the paper yielding a spectacular 24%.

Elsewhere in the China space the Winsway 2017s are bid at 80, also for an 8 point drop since Monday. Short term direction is likely to be determined by the level of noise out of China and Europe and the reception of any primary issuance which crosses the line ahead of the Easter break.

First up on that score is the planned 10-year Global from China resources Gas, which is lining up at Treasuries plus 270bp guidance, with a further iteration expected before scheduled pricing tonight in New York hours.

A banker familiar with the transaction expected the deal to come with a 10bp new issue premium to nearest comp the Beijing Enterprises 2021s, which were last bid at a G-spread of plus 250bp.

Allowing for the curve and a one notch drop into CR Gas, that looks appropriate, although it is a measure of how quickly the pricing discipline has changed, with flat to through-implied-curve pricing the modus operandi as recently as a week ago.

KNOC managed to price its 10-year last Monday 5bp through its implied curve, but that has none done to many favours to investors who still hold it, with the paper last bid at a plus 213bp versus its plus 210bp print.

