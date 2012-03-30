SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Usually the last day of the quarter is about window-dressing, picking the credits that performed best and adding them to the portfolio before books are closed. Some position-squaring happens too.

But, today, it was more about paring positions than adding the brand names as investors took a step back and reconsidered some of their holdings. "A lot of these corporate bonds are too rich," summarized a trader in Hong Kong.

To be sure, the benchmarks as Indonesia and Philippines did get a last-day bounce, especially the long-end of the curve as investors added duration ahead of the quarter-end. Indonesia 2041s, which had touched 104.25 yesterday, recovered and were closing the Asian session at 104.625-105.00.

The same applied to Philippines 2037s, which were at 104.00 yesterday and closed today at 104.25-104.50. Yet, apart from a handful of investment-grade names, the region as a whole widened some 3bp in the day.

So did some of the new corporate bonds, with MTR Corp's new USD300m 2017s closing 3bp tight to the reoffer spread at 112bp.

But overall, the mood was not as constructive as would be expected in the last session of the quarter. Indeed, the window-dressing that should have taken place throughout the week seemed to be happening in reverse.

Accounts were reducing exposure to Asia it seems, albeit slowly. Over the course of the week, the JP Morgan Asian Credit Index widened 7bp on the investment-grade side and 9bp on the high-yield side. The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG index gaped 5bp. Indonesia and the Philippines, in spite of the recovery today, widened 13bp-15bp since Monday.

To be sure, part of that was the result of tighter Treasuries as well, with the 10-year US Treasury 9bp tighter since Monday.

In short, though, that last minute boost that the more liquid credits get at the end of a quarter just was not there this week. One strategist attributed that to the heady pace of issuance. In the first quarter, Asian credits printed almost USD40bn, some 65% of the total amount issued in all of 2011. "The market needed to pause to digest that much paper," he said.

He also noted, though, that the new issue volume has also made the market a bit more vulnerable to any swings. "If suddenly things become weaker, the market could gap out," he predicted.

If the market in general was not constructive, what to say of particular names, which suffered under negative headlines? Sun Hung Kai's 2022s widened some 40bp on the news that two of the company's top executives had been arrested on graft charges.

RenHe's 2016s plunged deeper, dropping some USD10 in the day to 60.00 as the sell-off in the name gathers momentum. All three rating agencies have downgraded the company and raised questions that put in doubt its ability to finance its operations going forward.

The outlier was the new bond by Zoomlion, which recovered from lows of 97.50 yesterday and closed the session today in teh 99.25 ballpark.

In spite of the negative tone, though, investors will have some respite next week with trading activity expected to be slow ahead of the Easter holiday. That could give investors time to mull their positions and maybe they will even consider buying again. That is certainly what bankers are hoping, given the bulging pipeline of deals.