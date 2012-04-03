SINGAPORE, April 3 (IFR) - It was yet another listless
trading day in the Asian credit markets, with underlying
liquidity weak and players unwilling to take on new positions
ahead of the Easter break. Still, there is an underlying
positive dynamic of new money inflow for the start of the new
quarter as well as a brightening US economic outlook.
The ISM index of national factory activity in the US rose to
53.4 from 52.4 in February, above the consensus 53 forecast. But
this positive data is clouded by a big drop in construction
spending in February, which might crimp first quarter GDP
growth.
This might explain why the US Treasury market has held onto
the gains registered since Friday's selloff, with the 10-year
steady at 2.18%. In a measure of the lackluster Asia trading
flow, the iTraxx series 17 IG index is 1bp tighter at 154bp bid.
Samsung yesterday won the kudos with its astonishingly low
1.75% coupon print on a five-year Global, for a Treasuries plus
80bp spread at reoffer, the level at which it was last bid,
indicating absolutely on-the-mark pricing.
Korean issuance so far this year has accounted for 21% of
the USD36.1bn brought in Asia G3, normalizing the proportion of
Korean primary deals to the overall market and restoring the
country as the region's biggest issuer of G3 debt, a position it
lost last year to China.
Meanwhile the saga of Sino-Forest drags on, with the company
having filed for bankruptcy last Friday in the Ontario Superior
Court and now actively engaged in a debt for equity swap plan to
restructure its USD1.8bn odd of offshore debt. The Sino-Forest
curve is flat with the due 2017s offered at 25 cents on the
dollar and little seen in the way of two-way flow.
Confirming the slowing sales trend in the China property
market was Kaisa, which reported flat March contract sales. The
due 2015s are closing out a half weaker at 94 bid, with the
paper having ended last month up at par bid, in a measure of how
the falling property sales dynamic is hurting the China property
complex.
Sun Hung Kai held a press conference at 330pm Asia time,
during which recently arrested CEO Raymond Kwok denied any
wrongdoing with regard to his arrest on suspected corruption.
The Sun Hung Kai 2022 are 8bp wider on the day at Treasuries
plus 287bp bid, having widened 30bp immediately after the arrest
of Kwok and his brother last week.
Single name CDS is 1bp tighter Across the board, with the
exception of Hutch, which is 3bp tighter at 125bp thanks to
yesterday?s decent earnings numbers. Offshore sovereign curves
are a tad improved, with the Philippines due 2037s up an eighth
at 104.5 bid and the Indonesia due 2042s up a quarter at 105
bid.
Meanwhile recent new issues are struggling, with the
Zoomlion 2017s bid at 98.6 versus a 99.48 reoffer and the Carmen
Copper 2017s down at 98 bid versus a 98.95 reoffer.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com