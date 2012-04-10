SINGAPORE, April 10 (IFR) - Asian credit opened a tad wider
at the open, firmed up during the day, albeit modestly, and then
fell back again as the London open was soft.
On the day the iTraxx series 17 IG index added 1bp to
165bp/167bp, with volume again on the thin side. The key
question for Asian credit in the short term is how new issuance
is about to be received once the markets open up again for
primary business.
A regional credit analyst suggested that the days of
through-the-curve pricing have abated and that for a 5-year IG
name, pricing 10bp back of implied curves will become the
necessary discipline. Two China names are up on the blocks for
G3 pricing, namely Shansui Cement and Beijing Enterprises, and
in a still nervous market will be watched very closely in terms
of execution and demand.
The fact that China names are looking to reopen the market
is ironic, given the latest developments at embattled PRC timber
company Sino-Forest. The company was last Thursday served an
enforcement notice from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC),
with further notices received that day by ex company chairman
and CEO Allen Chan, and officers Alfred Hung, Albert Ip, George
Ho and Simon Yeung.
Sino-Forest's CFO David Horsley also received a notice. OSC
enforcement notices are sent out at or near the end of a formal
investigation and advise the recipients that formal proceedings
in relation to issues raised during the investigation.
Recipients are afforded the opportunity to make representations
before formal proceedings commence.
Should a full scale criminal case be leveled at Sino-Forest
and its management and any arrests made, it is all but a given
that potential China companies, whether in the property or
industrial sector, would struggle to find buyers in primary at
anything other than the highest yields.
Indeed it's worth noting that we haven't seen high-yield in
any meaningful way emerging from China since last May, albeit
with the exception of coking coal producer MMC in late February.
And for those eyeing a Shansui new issue, they bear in mind
that the company's last foray into G3, with a five-year brought
at par, had to endure the bond falling back to a 75 bid in
October before settling back to its current 95/97 close.
Meanwhile the China hard landing school had some fuel for
its arguments today, as China March imports came in weak at plus
5.3%, versus a plus 9% consensus. China CDS ended the day 3bp
wider at 117bp bid, or 5bp wider from the level set prior to the
Easter break. Elsewhere single name CDS is closing out around
2bp-3bp wider.
