SINGAPORE, April 11 (IFR) - It was a less than convincing trading session for Asia credit, with rising noise from the eurozone in the shape of Spanish fiscal concerns keeping players jittery, and the weak non-farm payroll numbers continuing to prey on nerves regarding the strength of the US economy.

The IG series 17 iTraxx index ended 1bp wider at 167bp/169bp, having printed 4bp wider this morning.Meanwhile China will also hog the spotlight, with first quarter GDP numbers due out on Friday and the market hoping for an 8% big figure (consensus +8.4%), with a 7 handle almost certain to drag down markets as it is widely believed the level at which social unrest kicks in.

Indeed Chinese political stability is again on the agenda following the arrest of the wife of fallen one-time political rising star Bo Xilai on suspicion of murder. China CDS is 2bp wider at 199bp bid.India will also be on the radar, as the ratings agencies are visiting, with S&P currently in Mumbai for talks with the sovereign and Moody's there next week.

A senior Moody's executive joked that the sovereign would be looking for an upgrade, but dismissed this as wishful thinking, and suspected that the dynamic is likely to move in the opposite direction. The India offshore credit curve is moving in line with the rest of the region, having added around 2bp at the top of the curve and around 5bp-7bp wider since markets reopened after the holidays.

Vedanta is widely rumoured to be looking to issue, given its front loaded maturity profile next year and in 2014, with the company said to be looking to prefund these maturities. The due 2021s were last unchanged at 9.5% and the 2016s at 8.9%, also unchanged.

The ICICI due 2016s are also unchanged on the day at Treasuries plus 405bp, and 5bp wider over the week.Elsewhere, ultra thin liquidity has been the order of the day, with CDS hardly trading and unchanged, while China property has also traded in a 25 cent range.

With deals on the road for Beijing Enterprises, China Shansui Cement and Shenzhen International, the near term tone will be established by the reception to these deals.

