SINGAPORE, April 19 (IFR) - Spain's highly anticipated 10-year bond auction went off without a hitch, printing at 5.77% and with decent bid to cover. This however was described by a regional credit analyst as "not a game changing event."

He noted that in secondary post the auction the bonds had weakened to 5.86% and that despite the decent auction result, the market is still a hostage to fortune with regard to the secondary price action of 10-year Spanish debt. It is generally accepted that correlation between US equities, the euro and Asian bourses and credit markets will be close to the yield on the 10-year if it trades above the perceived danger level of 6%.

Underpinning a sense that the near term future course of Spanish government bond yields is to the upside are the sharply accelerating non-performing loans in the country's banking system, which stand just north of 8%. Provisioning far bad loans will remove liquidity at the banks and reduce the available pot for purchases of Spanish government bonds, pressuring yields.

In a measure of the prevailing caution in Asian credit markets, the day was range-bound and characterized by thin liquidity, with the iTraxx series 17 IG index closing out unchanged on the open at 164bp/166bp.

Meanwhile weakness lingers over recent new issuance and there is a general perception that Asian credit markets are in less than pristine shape, with the prospect of new supply and weakening fund flows weakening market technicals. The newly minted Beijing Enterprises 2017s are closing out at Treasuries plus 263bp versus a plus 260bp print, although at one point today were down at plus 257bp for the tight print of the day, with the backing off towards the close indicating that the mode seems to be to sell into any smidgen of strength you can see.

The Shenzhen 2017s continue to underwhelm and are closing out at plus 285bp, for a 20bp widening on a mid basis since pricing last week. Meanwhile the ultra tightly priced Hana is bid 1bp above reoffer at plus 266bp, indicating on the mark pricing yesterday.

With the Spanish auction out of the way, attention will turn back to the health of the US economy, with the next indication coming in the form of weekly jobless claims, which are expected to come in at 370,000. Also thrown into the mix will be existing home sales which are expected to have risen 0.7% in March and earnings numbers from Microsoft, BoAML and Morgan Stanley.

