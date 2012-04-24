HONG KONG, April 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded in a
range on caution ahead of the outcome of The Netherlands and
Spanish debt auctions with the market also closely eyeing the
outcome of the US Fed meet to see if it will still maintain low
interest rates until at least late 2014.
A surge in the bond prices for Winsway supported the overall
sentiment of the high yield market after its 2016 bonds jumped
about 13bps to as high as 95 after Aluminum Corporation of China
(CHALCO) said it is buying a 29.9% stake in the company for
HKD2.39bn (USD307.92m) and stoked hopes of a rating upgrade.
The bonds were last seen at around 93/92 cents. The iTraxx
series 17 index was barely changed at around 166.5bp, from
yesterday's 166/168bp.
"The market is trading in a narrow range close to
yesterday's levels. There is caution with new supply coming in
with global events also closely watched," said a Singapore-based
credit trader.
Indonesia's fourth biggest lender Bank Negara Indonesia has
logged orders of over USD1.25bn for its benchmark sized
transaction for a 5-year Reg S deal. The deal could be priced as
early as today.
Among the recent issues China Shanshui Cement's new 2017
bonds were trading at 100.00/100.25 cents after pricing at par.
China National Petroleum Corp's 2022 bonds were around 195bp
over treasuries after pricing at 190bps.
There was little action in single name CDS. The only one
traded today was South Korea which was at 122.50.
"The market is cautiously optimistic about high yield bonds
and investors are assessing relative value of bonds. Industrial
names are performing well and there is not much volatility there
given the overall macro picture," a Hong Kong-based high yield
trader said.
