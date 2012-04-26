SINGAPORE, April 26 (IFR) - Asia credit had a less than
convincing session on the secondary side, despite many analysts
being of the opinion that Bernanke's vague indication at the
FOMC meeting yesterday that QE3 had not been ruled would prompt
a major relief rally.
That has not been the case, and it seems that players are
focusing on the large pipeline of active primary supply which is
due to hit before the May 1 holiday rather than on a more benign
credit backdrop. As a measure of the less than engaged session,
the iTraxx series 17 is closing out 1bp tighter at an illiquid
162bp/165bp.
Meanwhile the extraordinary story that is the CNOOC
two-trancher continued today, with long duration specialist
accounts charging in to the 2042s with alacrity, keeping the
30-year piece close to its Treasuries plus 170bp tight print of
yesterday, at plus 173bp, and a country mile inside the original
plus 220bp price guidance.
It's hard to believe that the basis between the CNPC 2041s
late last year was 50bp back of the CNOOC 2041s whereas now at
30 years the two names trade flat to each other.
Meanwhile as a measure of just how quirky the bid for 30
paper can be versus shorter dates, the new CNOOC 2022s traded in
a far less aggressive fashion to the longer piece and are now
bid at the plus 190bp reoffer, off from today's plus 183bp
print.
Other recent primary supply is firmly in lackluster
territory, with fast money having a go in anticipation of the
supply overhang. The new Suhyup 2017s are out at plus 284bp, for
a 9bp widening from reoffer and 1bp wider from the open.
Hana's 2017s are 2bp north of reoffer while the Beijing
Enterprises 2022s are 8bp back of reoffer. The only star
performer of the day are the new Shanshui Cement 2017s which
have put on a half today and are bid at 101.25, or a full 1.25
points above reoffer.
S&P's move to place India and its banking sector on negative
watch had limited impact on the offshore India curve, with the
new ICICI 2016s adding 10bp to a 405bp bid, while on the
corporate side the Reliance 2022s remain unchanged at plus
340bp.
The agency's negative piece on the China property market has
also failed to have a major impact on the price of seasoned PRC
property counters, with many players keen to look further down
the timeline, to the potential for this year's poor sales data
to reverse trend.
In terms of tomorrow's open, US jobless claims data tonight
will be watched as will pending home sales numbers.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com