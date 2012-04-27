SINGAPORE, April 27 (IFR) - Credit trading in Asia was counterintuitive last week. To the point that one senior analyst in Singapore dubbed it "weird." In his words: "The market was very firm ahead of the Fed, and then weakened on the back of a dovish statement and ended the week shakier which accelerated after Spain was downgraded."

Probably more interesting was the sudden pop that the high-yield market in the region got in the middle of the week which allowed the sector to end the week tighter even as high-grade widened. The fact that the lower end of the credit spectrum, which usually has a higher correlation, at times doubling wider market moves, bucked the overall trend left many scratching their heads.

One trader in Hong Kong, though, had a theory for the move: "Real money were better buyers and on Wednesday several big accounts came in snapping even some of the stronger single-B names pushing the whole sector up US$2-US$5 in price across the board."

Other traders also picked up on the whisper helping push the movement up. Some disagreed, though, that there were several real money accounts buying and were more of the opinion that one big relative value fund had tapped several shops to build a position in Asia.

One strategist suggested that the fact that many property and industrial credits from China are yielding 20% or more was hard to resist as economists started to predict that the Asian giant's economy has bottomed out. Once they priced in the possibility of China reaccelerating and compared to where some of the higher yielding bonds were trading, they started to buy.

"China is the only bright spot when you see the US economy weakening and the European debt crisis back in the agenda," he said. The result was that the JP Morgan Asian Credit Index for High Yield ended 4bp tighter at 447bp even as the same index for investment-grade closed the week 3bp wider.

The interest translated in good performance for new issues as well with the new five-year bonds of Shanshui and Bank of Ceylon having performed better than any of the investment-grade bonds issued recently. The former closed the week US$1.25 stronger in price at 101.00/101.50 while the latter ended 75ct up at 100.65/101.25.

Meanwhile, the Asia iTraxx IG 17 index ended Friday some 5bp wider at 167bp/169bp, with most of the move having been logged on Friday. Still, for all the uncertainty, the index was quite well-behaved, remaining stuck to the 160bp/170bp range.

In fact, a good part of the widening move in the investment-grade was due to the bout of supply that hit the market with some US$12bn in new bonds having priced in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, high-yield issuance has been slower - though some analysts are saying that the recent bid for the sector will not go unnoticed and more deals will emerge soon.

Indonesia was the hardest hit as the country originated half of the deals that hit the market in the past 15 days. The new Indonesia's 2042s ended the week at 102.25 after having been tapped at 104.64 two weeks ago. The 2022s, issued at the same time at 99.176, closed on Friday at 98.35.

Even the freshly issued 2022s of Pertamina widened out of the box closing the Asian session on Friday at 98.15 after having priced the night before at 99.41.

The newly-minted 2042s closed at 98.15 as well, having been printed at 98.63. That was even as the new bonds offered some 20bp of new issue premium.

The move, however, was mostly technical and due to the concentrated supply. To the point that Barclays suggested buying Indonesia steepeners as the belly of the sovereign curve seemed oversold because of the recent issuance.

Indonesia was not the only one affected by the technical factors of supply and demand. Indeed, some analysts are pointing at increasing negative pressure on secondary levels as a result of that exact issue.

One strategist in Hong Kong said that investors absorbed new issues very well in the first quarter given that they had very high levels of cash and were chasing missed gains in 2011. However, he said, they have mostly run through their cash levels as some US$56.2bn in dollar deals priced year-to-date.

To be sure, money is still coming in. According to EPFR, in the week ended April 25 EM bond funds received US$540m in fresh money. That, added to security and currency gains added some US$1.5bn to the EM fixed income portfolio, according to ING.

But that may not be enough, predicted the strategist. "The technicals are not supportive anymore, supply keeps growing and demand is dwindling," he said.

Indeed, as much as real money was a buyer of high-yield and there still is money in the system to acquire new bonds, strategists were not bullish on the market going forward. One trader also said that dealers and hedge funds were taking the opposite view of real money and were increasingly cautious.

They cannot be blamed. The fundamentals are not very conducive to buying, as strategist in Singapore noted: "I don't see how somebody would be piling in now, after the run-up is mature."

He added that with Spain's downgrade, the European debt issue is back on the table and while China's deceleration seems to have bottomed out, the US's recovery seems to be faltering.

Indeed, the Singapore strategist was betting that the upcoming US payroll report this Friday may be used as a short opportunity. "With jobless claims having come weaker in the past two weeks, bears may find the employment report as an opportunity to take a gamble," he said.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com