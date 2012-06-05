SINGAPORE, June 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were slightly
better bid amid thin trade flow, with retail said to have been
nibbling at the lower end of the credit curve, albeit with
little material impact on spreads.
London's closure for the second day of the Jubilee holiday
has again crimped Asian trading down to thin trickle, with
bid/offers widening out and traders' runs on the scant side.
All eyes now are tonight's G7 meeting, with plenty of
players speculating that the possible convincing of Germany to
accept the long proposed Eurobond common issuance solution will
be a game changer.
Still with weakness looming over the China and Indian
economies and the eurozone economies unlikely to reverse course
in the short run, it's difficult to advance a convincing
argument for bullishness on Asian credit.
The Asia series 17 iTraxx index is closing out 4bp tighter
on the day, at 205bp/207bp having shed 1bp of gains from the
open and basically flat-lined for most of the day.
Once again the Hong Kong Land newly minted 2017s were in the
spotlight, following yesterday's mini meltdown, with the paper
pulling in 5bp today to close out at Treasuries plus 293bp bid,
although some way off the bond's tightest plus 277bp bid.
Retail was said to have bottom fished the deal, as it did
today with the Agile 2017s, which bumped up a half to 96 bid.
A similar dynamic applied to the KWG Land 2017s which added
a half to 93.5 bid. Sentiment is slightly better in the China
property complex on the back of better than expected contract
sales for May, although there is widespread caution towards the
sector based on a continuing decline in China credit growth.
According to Fitch, PRC credit growth is set to fall in
2012, for the first outright decline since 2008.
Meanwhile a report in today's Financial Times calling in to
question Zoomlion's business model and drawing attention to a
planned USD22bn-equivalent credit line for the PRC heavy
equipment manufacturer had no impact on the company's due 2017
bond which was issued at the end of March. It is closing out
unchanged at 99 bid amid deep illiquidity.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com