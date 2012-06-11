SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - Asian credit markets gapped to the upside on the back of the eurozone bid to bailout the ailing Spanish banking sector, although numerous players believe that rather than marking a full-blown return to risk on, the price action has been driven by short covering.

Nevertheless the 10bp tightening of the series 17 IG at this morning's open has not reversed and the market is holding the 187bp/189bp level coming into the close.

Such is the perception of renewed market confidence, that the new issue planned for tonight from Swire Properties is being marketed at a 0bp-5bp new issue concession, representing a remarkable turnaround from the prevailing situation of a week or so ago, where the received wisdom was that an IG credit would need to leave around 35bp on the table at 10-years to get across the line.

The after-market performance of the Swire deal will be closely monitored to determine the strength of today's move and its staying power.

Meanwhile, in a reflection of the Spanish bailout plan, Spain's five-year CDS is opening up this morning in Europe 25bp tighter at 565bp bid, creating a positive tailwind that should keep the primary issuance window from Asia open, at least in the short term.

And again in further reflection of last week's major policy shift from the PBOC in the form of a surprise 25bp rate cut, China five-year protection is closing out 6bp tighter at 124bp/128bp.

On the back of the weekend move from the eurozone, Asia IG cash is around 20bp tighter, and versus the levels seen last week the tightening move has been pretty profound.

So for example the China Resources Gas 2022s are 30bp tighter versus last week's levels, while the perennial underperformer, the PCCW 2022s are 30bp tighter over the period, last printing at Treasuries plus 455bp.

High-yield came back in from the cold, with China property up between a half to two points, while in the Indonesia space, coal mining and property names are up between a half to 1.5 on the day. China property sector bellwether the Cogard 2018s jumped two points at the open to a 99.125 bid, or to a high for 2012.

And in a stark contradiction of reports that the company's recent request for a USD22bn-odd credit line indicated that it is in trouble, the Zoomlion 2017s have closed out at a 6.63% bid side yield, from a mid week print last week of 7.06%.

