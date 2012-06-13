SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - The Sunday watershed Greek
election seems to be viewed through rose-tinted spectacles by
Asian market players, as the resilience seen from the region
continues, with the iTraxx series 17 in by 3bp coming up to the
close, at 188bp/190bp.
Despite talk of a eurozone contingency plan for a sudden
Greek exit from the euro involving limits on ATM withdrawals
from Greek banks and border controls to stop physical cash
exiting the country, there seems to be the view that the result
of the quasi-referendum on Greece's continued membership of the
eurozone will be a "yes."
Europe is quieter today as the election looms, with Spain's
CDS 10bp tighter at 590bp/600bp, Spanish 10-year yields in 3bp
at 6.68% and Italian 10-year govvies at 6.12% or 5bp tighter.
There are rumours that Italy will be the next country to
seek a banking system bailout, which the market seems to be able
to live with, at least judging by this morning's price action,
although interestingly, yesterday 10-year bunds added 12bp to
1.42%. This was seen as largely on profit taking rather than an
evaporation of the flight to safety bid.
In Asian cash markets trading was thin with any flows
concentrated largely on recent new issuance, with investors
playing catch-up on the newly-minted Swire Properties 2022s,
which pulled in 5bp to Treasuries plus 270bp, or 5bp tighter
from yesterday's close.
China property continues to benefit from the tailwind
created by the Wharf cash injection into Greentown, with the
sector up between a quarter to a full point.
The exception to the upside price action was Hopson, with
the developer's 2012s losing 0.375 to a 97.75 bid as the
November refinancing of the USD350m deal looms.
China industrials were up between a quarter to three
quarters, with again a sole underperformer in the shape of the
Texhong due 2016s, which shed a half to 78/80.
Volatility is expected to remain reasonably low ahead of the
Greek election, and according to a regional syndicate head there
are a large number of Asian issuers waiting with their fingers
on the trigger to launch deals should the new issuance window
open wider.
Should we resume a trend for days of multi-deal issuance,
then technicals are likely to weigh on secondary and new issue
spreads.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com