SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - The Sunday watershed Greek election seems to be viewed through rose-tinted spectacles by Asian market players, as the resilience seen from the region continues, with the iTraxx series 17 in by 3bp coming up to the close, at 188bp/190bp.

Despite talk of a eurozone contingency plan for a sudden Greek exit from the euro involving limits on ATM withdrawals from Greek banks and border controls to stop physical cash exiting the country, there seems to be the view that the result of the quasi-referendum on Greece's continued membership of the eurozone will be a "yes."

Europe is quieter today as the election looms, with Spain's CDS 10bp tighter at 590bp/600bp, Spanish 10-year yields in 3bp at 6.68% and Italian 10-year govvies at 6.12% or 5bp tighter.

There are rumours that Italy will be the next country to seek a banking system bailout, which the market seems to be able to live with, at least judging by this morning's price action, although interestingly, yesterday 10-year bunds added 12bp to 1.42%. This was seen as largely on profit taking rather than an evaporation of the flight to safety bid.

In Asian cash markets trading was thin with any flows concentrated largely on recent new issuance, with investors playing catch-up on the newly-minted Swire Properties 2022s, which pulled in 5bp to Treasuries plus 270bp, or 5bp tighter from yesterday's close.

China property continues to benefit from the tailwind created by the Wharf cash injection into Greentown, with the sector up between a quarter to a full point.

The exception to the upside price action was Hopson, with the developer's 2012s losing 0.375 to a 97.75 bid as the November refinancing of the USD350m deal looms.

China industrials were up between a quarter to three quarters, with again a sole underperformer in the shape of the Texhong due 2016s, which shed a half to 78/80.

Volatility is expected to remain reasonably low ahead of the Greek election, and according to a regional syndicate head there are a large number of Asian issuers waiting with their fingers on the trigger to launch deals should the new issuance window open wider.

Should we resume a trend for days of multi-deal issuance, then technicals are likely to weigh on secondary and new issue spreads.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com