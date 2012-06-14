SINGAPORE, June 14 (IFR) - Single name and index credit
default swaps reversed weakness seen at the open during the
afternoon trading session, with the Asia series 17 iTraxx index
closing out 2bp tighter at 185bp/187bp having opened 1bp wider.
The sovX pulled in a basis point to 150bp/155bp with the
wide bid/offer a reflection of what is in essence an illiquid
market on both the seasoned curve and in single name protection.
Cash has remained firm, with new issuance from Tingyi and
Swire Properties rewarding investors with respective spread
contractions of 10bp to Treasuries plus 315bp and 3bp to plus
262bp today bringing in Swire's case the issue a full 18bp
tighter from its reoffer at Treasuries plus 280bp on Monday.
A credit analyst at ANZ sees the Tingyi as fairly priced and
expects it to traded somewhere at the mean between the China
Merchants and Tencent 2017s, which were last at the plus 260bp
and 315bp marks respectively.
The China property sector was largely weak today, with
recent gains marginally reversed and the better-than-expected
May contract sales data for the China property market now seen
as largely fully discounted in prices. The Cogard 2018s are
0.125 weaker at 98 bid, while the Agile 2017s are off 0.375 at
98.5 bid.
The illiquid trading pattern was reflected in wider
bid/offers on sovereign CDS, with China closing out at
120bp/123bp for a 1bp contraction, while Korea and Malaysia are
both at 124bp/127bp , with bid/offers a basis point wider than
usual.
Asian trading today has made the region's capital markets
look a little like a backwater in relation to the tectonic plate
shifts being experienced in the eurozone, but as has been seen
in the past, Asia often has a delayed reaction to downside
volatility in Western markets.
US retail sales and a three notch downgrade of Spain by
Moody's to one level above junk weakened US equities yesterday
and all eyes are the Italian Tesoro's auction of three, seven
and eight-year BTPs today for clues as to the market's take on
Italian contagion.
At the open, the 2015 BTP has reversed yesterday's gains and
added 10bp to 5.35% this morning, indicating underlying nerves
towards the possibility of the country being the next shoe to
drop in the eurozone crisis.
Meanwhile PIMCO's revelation that it has dumped its bund
holdings on the back of Germany's rising contingent liability
burden will further unnerve investors as the bund market's safe
haven credentials continue to wither.
