SINGAPORE, June 18 (IFR) - There was a euphoric reaction to
the Greek election result, with the much anticipated "Grexit"
now at much longer odds thanks to the chance that a pro-bailout
coalition will be established.
The Asia iTraxx Asia series 17 index pulled in 7bp at the
open to 172bp/174bp as regional equities surged and risk-on
appeared to be very much the order of the day.
But there are lots of players looking to fade this rally, on
the belief that the real focus is Spain and Italy, and judging
by the 26bp widening of 10-year Spanish Treasury bonds at the
open to a eurozone lifetime high of 7.13%, they might well be
right.
In the meantime Spanish five-year CDS is out 10bp to
605bp/615bp while Italian 10-year notes are yielding 6.06% or
13bp higher at the open. The shine has come off the iTraxx as
Asia comes up to the close, with the index now 3bp tighter on
the day at 176bp/178bp.
The modus operandi at the moment seems to be to bank on the
hope that dire economic data will produce radical stimulus
measures from global financial authorities.
So poor US Empire Manufacturing data released last Friday as
well as a weak Michigan confidence index stoked hopes that the
Fed will extend Operation Twist, or even begin to contemplate
QE3.
The same hopes exist for the China and India economy,
although in the latter's case, the failure today of the RBI to
ease rates sent stocks and bonds weaker and starkly illustrated
the dilemma facing central banks looking to ease: the risks of
rising inflation.
Meanwhile the turbo-charged performance of the new Tingyi
2017s moderated, with the paper closing out at Treasuries plus
303bp on the bid, having opened up at plus 298bp, or 27bp inside
last week's reoffer. The new Swire Properties 2022s are 12bp
tighter to reoffer at plus 248bp bid.
Single name CDS is trading with solid technical support
given that the contract roll is looming, with players nervous of
being short going into it. China is 2bp tighter on the day at
112bp/115bp.
China property names remain well bid, despite contract sales
being under target, in a reflection of the market's belief that
the worst is over on the sales front and on the view that China
property companies are not facing the squeeze on refinancing
that many players expected.
S&P took Sun Hung Kai off negative outlook last week,
helping pull in the due 2022s 30bp over the week to a Treasuries
plus 295bp bid.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com