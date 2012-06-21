SINGAPORE, June 21 (IFR) - The Asian credit markets had a mildly constructive day with the exception of the China property offshore space where a report by independent research firm Citron, which claimed unsound business practice at Evergrande, produced collateral damage across the board.

Evergrande's due 2014s are off six points at 86 bid, its 2015s off seven at 91.5 bid and its 2016s off five at 83.5 bid. Meanwhile the sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are a point and a half weaker at 98.75 bid, as are the Agile 2017s at a 98 bid.

The iTraxx series 17 IG index has held onto its opening level to close out 1bp wider on the day at 175bp/177bp in the context of a light trading day where the tone is one of cautious optimism against a slightly improved eurozone backdrop.

Spanish 10-year yields added a reason to be cheerful, with an 8bp contraction at the open to a 6.66% yield. Meanwhile Spanish five-year CDS is 2bp tighter at the London open to 568bp/578bp.

With the swearing in of New Democracy's Antonis Samaras in Greece there is the hope that he and his coalition will be able to renegotiate the terms of the country's bailout, although as with the European summit scheduled for the end of next week, the room for disappointment looms large and there is the sensation in markets of something of a lull before the next storm.

Recent new issuance continues to perform, with the newly minted IOI 2022s in at Treasuries plus 274bp, or 6bp inside reoffer.

Meanwhile the KEB 2017s are closing out at Treasuries plus 240bp, or 2bp tighter from this morning's open, while the Hang Lung 2022s are unchanged at plus 322bp. The Tingyi 2017s are flat on the day at plus 300bp, while the Swire Properties 2022s are unchanged on the day at plus 265bp.

In general, China industrials are a half point higher across the board, and China SOEs and Indonesia high-yield unchanged. China CDS is 1bp wider at the close at 119bp/122bp, with the hard landing school getting a shot in the arm from weak factory data.

