SINGAPORE, June 21 (IFR) - The Asian credit markets had a
mildly constructive day with the exception of the China property
offshore space where a report by independent research firm
Citron, which claimed unsound business practice at Evergrande,
produced collateral damage across the board.
Evergrande's due 2014s are off six points at 86 bid, its
2015s off seven at 91.5 bid and its 2016s off five at 83.5 bid.
Meanwhile the sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are a point and a
half weaker at 98.75 bid, as are the Agile 2017s at a 98 bid.
The iTraxx series 17 IG index has held onto its opening
level to close out 1bp wider on the day at 175bp/177bp in the
context of a light trading day where the tone is one of cautious
optimism against a slightly improved eurozone backdrop.
Spanish 10-year yields added a reason to be cheerful, with
an 8bp contraction at the open to a 6.66% yield. Meanwhile
Spanish five-year CDS is 2bp tighter at the London open to
568bp/578bp.
With the swearing in of New Democracy's Antonis Samaras in
Greece there is the hope that he and his coalition will be able
to renegotiate the terms of the country's bailout, although as
with the European summit scheduled for the end of next week, the
room for disappointment looms large and there is the sensation
in markets of something of a lull before the next storm.
Recent new issuance continues to perform, with the newly
minted IOI 2022s in at Treasuries plus 274bp, or 6bp inside
reoffer.
Meanwhile the KEB 2017s are closing out at Treasuries plus
240bp, or 2bp tighter from this morning's open, while the Hang
Lung 2022s are unchanged at plus 322bp. The Tingyi 2017s are
flat on the day at plus 300bp, while the Swire Properties 2022s
are unchanged on the day at plus 265bp.
In general, China industrials are a half point higher across
the board, and China SOEs and Indonesia high-yield unchanged.
China CDS is 1bp wider at the close at 119bp/122bp, with the
hard landing school getting a shot in the arm from weak factory
data.
