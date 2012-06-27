SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a mildly constructive day, with the iTraxx series 17 opening 2bp better at 183bp/185bp on the back of a better overnight tone in US credit and equity markets, which were buoyed by an improvement in the Case-Schiller housing index's 0.7% gain last month.

Still, the market is already preparing for a damp squib Eurozone summit and Angela Merkel has already telegraphed the stance she will be taking by declaring yesterday to MPs that there would not be Eurobonds "for as long as I live."p>

The European open was stronger although is now showing signs of fading on "Euro summit fatigue." Spanish 10-year Treasuries are 1bp tighter at 6.87%, having been as tight as 6.35% two days ago, while Spain's five-year CDS is 5bp tighter at 583bp/593bp, with a regional syndicate head seeing that level as likely to reverse over the course of the European trading day.

New issuance out of ex-Australia ex-Japan Asia is unlikely to emerge ahead of the summit, although it seems judging by the performance of recent deals that a decently priced trade would be warmly received.

So the new KEB 2017s tightened again, by 5bp around the open, to Treasuries plus 233bp, or a heady 22bp inside reoffer, while the Hang Lung Properties due 2022s came in 1bp to plus 322bp, or 13bp south of reoffer.

The First Pacific 2019s are stuck at a 100.75 bid, as they have been for the past two days, while the IOI continues to underperform the broader markets, pulling in a basis point but still 5bp north of reoffer at a plus 285bp bid.

In evidence that there are pockets of free cash at the China corporate Level, China Liansu bought back USD9.82m of its due 2016s, bringing the USD300m down to USD258.8m outstanding following a previous series of buybacks of the paper. The paper was unchanged after the buyback, at 92/93.

