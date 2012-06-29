SINGAPORE, June 30 (IFR) - The Asian credit markets opened on something of a defensive foot by contrast with regional equities which rallied sharply on the back of the EU decision to disallow the government loans to Spanish banks from counting as preferred in the capital structure.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index opened up 1.8% on the European decision and amidst hopes that Germany is softening its stance on the rescue of the European periphery. Hong Kong and Indian equities surged by 1.9% and 1.6% at the open and held onto these gains to finish up 2.2% each.

The iTraxx 17 IG index opened 2bp weaker but made up for that on the back of the positive equity price action to close a full 10bp tighter at 173bp/176bp for one of the biggest tightenings so far this year.

If there was any theme to the price action today it was the outperformance by cash of CDS, with the latter illiquid on the back of very thin volume with bid/offers notably wide. Real money has been returning to seek value in cash and there was buying across the curve, with particular focus on recent new issues.

The Hang Lung 2022s are at Treasuries plus 295bp bid coming up to the close, for a spectacular 40bp tightening since pricing last week, in an indication that risk-on is there for unrated paper, something which might herald a full-scale reopening of high-yield should the European move be seen as a game changer.

Elsewhere in recent new issues the KDB tap put on a mildly disappointing show, closing out at plus 183bp bid for a 2bp tightening on the day. Its Korean peer KEB bested it by tightening 7bp to plus 220bp, while the IOI 2022s showed its first tightening to reoffer, for a plus 280bp bid or 3bp better on the day.

In a demonstration of the illiquidity of the CDS market, the Philippines and Indonesia are being made 162bp/170bp and 192bp/200bp respectively or each 8bp tighter on the day on an 8bp bid/offer spread. China and Korea are 7bp better apiece at 123bp/126bp and 124bp/127bp respectively.

As far as the Phillie and Indon curves are concerned, cash broadly kept pace with CDS, with the Phillie 2037s closing out 1.25 points higher at 108.875 bid and the Indon 2042s a point better at 104.375 bid.

