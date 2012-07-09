(Re-sending to drop extra letter from headline)

HONG KONG, July 9 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were defensive on Monday but spread widening was contained as the street, light on paper, is expecting more easing on the heels of dismal US jobs data.

The resilience of the market in spite of the gradual build-up in the new issue pipeline is also pointing to the appetite for paper even after a strong first half, when issuance overtook the 2011 aggregate.

The main benchmark, the iTraxx IG series 17 is about 6bp wider at 174bp after US jobs data fell short of market forecasts on Friday, with some investors also wary ahead of the meeting of euro zone finance chiefs later in the day -- from which little progress is expected.

South Korean credits were relatively stable despite the prospects of borrowers like Hyundai Motors, Industrial Bank of Korea and SK Innovation hitting the market on the heels of Korea East West Power which is due to price a Reg S 5-year bond later tonight.

Existing Kowepo 2017s widened to 195bp/185bp and the overall Korean sector is 3bp-5bp wider.

"Supply has been light in Korea the past few months. The street is out of paper, so the new issue technicals should be okay," said a Hong Kong based trader who added that the offer side for the Kowepo 2017 was unchanged even though bids were off 5bp.

Cash bonds were holding up amid the spread widening and institutional flows were light, although there was light selling by private banking accounts in names such as KDB and KEB. Both are 5bp wider with KDB 2017 at 188bp/183bp and KEB 2017 at 215bp/205bp. Still they are flat to tighter than their reoffer levels last month, in which private banks participation was 11% and 7% respectively. KDB was priced at a spread of 185bp and KEB was printed at 255bp over.

"The appetite is genuine. A lot of funds have to utilise the primary markets to get the exposure they want, as it is hard to build positions based on the inventories banks are holding," said Endre Pedersen, fund manager with Manulife Asset Management.

"And the guys who are issuing are all IG - these are not highly leveraged and will not have issues repaying/servicing if there are weaker earnings," he said referring to the primary market.

The broader market is seeing a preference for longer dated bonds with investors adding duration amid talk of quantitative easing by the US Federal Reserve. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president Charles Evans said today the Fed should loosen policy further with a new round of bond purchases as a way to bring down unemployment, even at the risk of driving inflation temporarily higher.

"The positioning is light and people don't want to be caught on the wrong side were the Fed to announce any new QE measures," said a Singapore based trader.

Liquid long dated bonds from borrowers like CNOOC and CNPC saw some buying on expectations rates will remain low for longer, driving demand for yield in the longer term. CNOOC 2042 is trading at 155bp/148bp and its 2022 is at 158bp/153bp. The spread is a couple of basis points wider from Friday but tighter than Thursday when they were in the 165bp-160bp range.

In high yield, Chinese property names were quoted about half a point lower after their recent rally but Indonesian coal names outperformed as stability is returning on evidence coal prices have bottomed out.

Chinese developer Country Garden bonds due in 2018 are at 103.5/104.5 and Longfor 2016s are at 104.5/105.5. Indonesian exporter Adaro's bonds due 2019 are trading at 106.25/107.25. they are up about a point from last month as coal prices recovered.

For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/caj39s

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)