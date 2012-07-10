HONG KONG, July 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded firm
on Tuesday after a meeting of EU finance chiefs gave markets
hope there would financial assistance for the recapitalization
of Spanish banks.
"The euro group meeting, even though it lacked detail, gave
the market hope when it was reiterated they will provide
financial assistance to recapitalise banks. That is giving some
positive sentiment to the market," said a Singapore-based
trader.
The main benchmark, the iTraxx IG series 17 is tighter by
about 3bp at 169bp/171bp but high yield bonds down by a quarter
to half a point. Still, credits are outperforming stocks in the
year to date with the JACI total returns topping 6% while the
MSCI ex-Japan stock index is up 3.5%.
Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds opened tighter but
surrendered gains as investors switched to their quasi-sovereign
paper where they saw more value.
Better buyers of PSALM and Pertamina emerged during the day
after the rally in the sovereigns faded. PSALM 2024 is up an
eight at 132/132.50 and Pertamina 2042 is up by a similar margin
at 101/101.75.
New bonds from Korea East West Power also firmed after it
yesterday priced a USD500m five-year Reg S/144a transaction at
195bp. The bonds traded up at 193bp/192bp after the
USD4.25bnbook reflected the demand for the utility's paper whose
final pricing reflected a 20bp tightening.
The announcement of the IBK deal saw KDB 2017s trade as wide
as 192bp before tightening to 189bp/184bp. Traders say they
expect the bond to tighten to 183bp/180bp as the new IBK is
expected to price at 195bp.
"The Korean sector needs supplies but it will not come
cheap, we will get a whole bunch of expensive paper," said a
Hong Kong based trader. "It is more interesting to see how
market will take Indian supply."
Axis Bank bonds due 2017 traded around 420bp/400bp, ahead of
its results next week with supply looming from State Bank of
India as well after it appointed bankers. Axis Bank bond spreads
have shrunken from the highs of 465bp struck last month.
The market is bracing for supplies from other sectors as
well after recent offerings have performed well in secondary
trade. Standard Chartered 10NC5 bonds are trading in at
345bp/340bp after opening at 348bp/343bp.
"We are expecting a number of new issues from Korean
corporates, Singaporean corporates such as Temasek and
Mapletree, sovereigns such as Sri Lanka, banks such as IBK and
SBI, and HK property developers such as Nan Fung," said a note
from Nomura.
"With another land auction to be held next week in Hong Kong
with expected revenues of HKD5bn-8bn, we may see opportunistic
new issues from Hong Kong property developers."
The high yield sector saw some weakness as investors booked
profits after recent gains. The sector has benefited from a lack
of supplies in recent weeks but even the possibility of some
Indonesian and Chinese deals hitting the market has not dampened
the mood as investors remain attracted to the high carry
provided by these bonds.
Shimao Properties due 2018 traded at 99.5/100.5 off last
week's levels following the S&P downgrade, blamed on the high
leverage. But investors chose to focus on the company's
operating performance with the first half sales already covering
73% of the 2012 target.
SPG Land is a recent outperformer with its 2016s trading up
at 81/84 from last week's level of around 74, after its consent
solicitation move was seen as increasing its financial
flexibility.
Evergrande 2015s are trading at 97 and KWG is at 99.625, as
an increasing number of property credits approach par value, a
move that is likely to attract some top issuers to the market,
DCM bankers say
