HONG KONG, July 12 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firm, outperforming equities once again as strong technicals and expectations of further monetary easing anchored bond prices across the rating spectrum.

South Korea's surprise rate cut was a reminder to investors about the dire economic conditions and offset some of the disappointment after the Fed's minutes suggested that most policymakers were not yet ready to take bolder action on the sluggish economy.

The benchmark iTraxx IG series 17 has moved in to 160bp/164bp from 164bp on Wednesday and high yield cash bonds were flat to a quarter point higher.

"I guess people don't believe that the Fed will not ease - there are rate cuts all over the place and economies are slowing. The risk takers seem to be running ahead of the Fed," said a Singapore-based trader.

Philippine and Indonesian cash bonds were back in favour after recent weakness, with the Philippines 2037s at 112.875/113.25 and the Indonesian 2042s at 106.5/106.75, up by an eighth to a quarter, with the latter closing in on recent highs.

State Bank of India and New World existing bonds were steady even after the two borrowers announced investor meetings. SBI's 2014s and 2015s were tightly held because of the short duration and tended not to react, one trader said.

Ahead of this much anticipated deal from India, there was a rush to buy exposure to the country's biggest lender via CDS. DTCC data showed volumes jumped by USD19.8m to take net notionals to slightly over USD1bn in the week to July 6.

In the case of New World, the 2017s are trading at 450bp after having narrowed from the wides of 500bp. These are tighter than the reoffer spread of 583.9bp at which they were sold in February.

High yield continued to enjoy the technical bid with no new supplies imminent at a time when funds are rushing into that risk asset class.

"A couple of Chinese names are sounding out bankers and there are two Indonesian names out there but supply is getting absorbed quite well," said a high yield trader referring to the response to paper from Qatar and Tunisia.

Qatar's USD4bn sovereign sukuk attracted orders worth around USD25.5bn and Tunisia's bond was 4-6 times subscribed, he said. The new sector benchmark, Agile 2017s are trading at 101.25 and are significantly higher than the lows of around 94 struck in May. The bonds were sold at 99.903 in March.

Despite the solid operating performance by the sector and the rally in the bond prices, financial markets are not expecting a large volume of issuance.

"At the start of the year I had expected USD2-3bn of issuance but then a combined issuance of USD1bn from Agile and KWG was enough to break the market's back," said one trader referring to the 5-point drop in their bond prices post-issuance.

"I am a bit more cautious this time."

In the rest of the high yield sector, investors are sceptical about the recovery in the bond prices of Indonesian coal names, triggered by the stability in coal prices.

Adaro 2019s are trading at 106/107 having recovered 3 points from the lows struck in June following the 10-point tumble since the start of the year. But with an economic slowdown seen across the world, price recovery is unlikely to be sustained.

While this may hurt their expansion plans, which may not be a bad thing for the credit profile of coal companies, it will also hurt the overall valuation of their reserves.

