HONG KONG, July 12 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firm,
outperforming equities once again as strong technicals and
expectations of further monetary easing anchored bond prices
across the rating spectrum.
South Korea's surprise rate cut was a reminder to investors
about the dire economic conditions and offset some of the
disappointment after the Fed's minutes suggested that most
policymakers were not yet ready to take bolder action on the
sluggish economy.
The benchmark iTraxx IG series 17 has moved in to
160bp/164bp from 164bp on Wednesday and high yield cash bonds
were flat to a quarter point higher.
"I guess people don't believe that the Fed will not ease -
there are rate cuts all over the place and economies are
slowing. The risk takers seem to be running ahead of the Fed,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
Philippine and Indonesian cash bonds were back in favour
after recent weakness, with the Philippines 2037s at
112.875/113.25 and the Indonesian 2042s at 106.5/106.75, up by
an eighth to a quarter, with the latter closing in on recent
highs.
State Bank of India and New World existing bonds were steady
even after the two borrowers announced investor meetings. SBI's
2014s and 2015s were tightly held because of the short duration
and tended not to react, one trader said.
Ahead of this much anticipated deal from India, there was a
rush to buy exposure to the country's biggest lender via CDS.
DTCC data showed volumes jumped by USD19.8m to take net
notionals to slightly over USD1bn in the week to July 6.
In the case of New World, the 2017s are trading at 450bp
after having narrowed from the wides of 500bp. These are tighter
than the reoffer spread of 583.9bp at which they were sold in
February.
High yield continued to enjoy the technical bid with no new
supplies imminent at a time when funds are rushing into that
risk asset class.
"A couple of Chinese names are sounding out bankers and
there are two Indonesian names out there but supply is getting
absorbed quite well," said a high yield trader referring to the
response to paper from Qatar and Tunisia.
Qatar's USD4bn sovereign sukuk attracted orders worth around
USD25.5bn and Tunisia's bond was 4-6 times subscribed, he said.
The new sector benchmark, Agile 2017s are trading at 101.25 and
are significantly higher than the lows of around 94 struck in
May. The bonds were sold at 99.903 in March.
Despite the solid operating performance by the sector and
the rally in the bond prices, financial markets are not
expecting a large volume of issuance.
"At the start of the year I had expected USD2-3bn of
issuance but then a combined issuance of USD1bn from Agile and
KWG was enough to break the market's back," said one trader
referring to the 5-point drop in their bond prices
post-issuance.
"I am a bit more cautious this time."
In the rest of the high yield sector, investors are
sceptical about the recovery in the bond prices of Indonesian
coal names, triggered by the stability in coal prices.
Adaro 2019s are trading at 106/107 having recovered 3 points
from the lows struck in June following the 10-point tumble since
the start of the year. But with an economic slowdown seen across
the world, price recovery is unlikely to be sustained.
While this may hurt their expansion plans, which may not be
a bad thing for the credit profile of coal companies, it will
also hurt the overall valuation of their reserves.
