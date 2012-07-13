HONG KONG, July 13 (IFR) - Chinese high yield names led gains in the Asian credit market after the world's second largest economy reported GDP data in line with expectations and as strong cash flows supported bond prices near recent highs. The sovereign downgrade of Italy was largely brushed aside by the market as the focus remained on the improving credits in Asia.

On Friday, China revealed that its economy grew 7.6% in the second quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, exactly in line with the median estimate of economists surveyed by Reuters. Growth was fuelled mainly by domestic consumption and capital spending with exports a net drag on performance and traders say this may well be the bottom.

The broad market was firm with the benchmark iTraxx IG series 17 steady at 164bp/166bp. Newly sold bonds like the Industrial Bank of Korea 2017 were at 189bp/185bp and the Korea East West 2017 bonds at 188bp/184bp, both within the range they were trading since yesterday.

The market is now looking to supplies with names like State Bank of India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia's Jababeka expected soon.

The underperformer of the day was Sun Hung Kai, which saw its bonds due 2020 and 2022 widen by 10bp after its co-chairmen were charged in a bribery investigation by Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). The 2020s moved out to 255bp and the 2022s to 273bp over US Treasuries.

China property bonds, meanwhile, extended gains as investors are expecting more monetary easing with only a marginal pick up in corporate spending. Agile 2017s traded an eighth higher at 100.75/101.25 while its 2016s are offered at 105.75. Country Garden 2018s are at 104.

"China property has more funding alternatives now than in 2010-11. They are not spending that much either - they are not building as much or buying that much land anymore - so the need to raise cash is limited," said Viktor Hjort, head of Asia fixed income research at Morgan Stanley.

"Inventories are close to record highs and the need is to destock. Supply will remain low, very low because of improving credit availability and low spending needs."

The rest of the China high yield segment was also well bid with industrial names, state owned units in particular, seeing active buying.

Citic Pacific bonds due 2018 are trading at a yield of 6.25% down 25bp and Shanshui Cement bonds 2017s are at 101/102, near all time highs. Getting similar treatment are bonds from Winsway Coal whose 2016s extended gains to 96.50 from the 94/96 levels they were hovering around earlier this week.

Prices are expected to rise further once the process of a 29.9% stake sale in Winsway to state-owned Aluminum Corporation of China (CHALCO) is completed.

"The market is crying out for supplies. Offer inquiries for USD1-2m clip sizes in HY are moving the market in a bond by 0.50-0.75pt. It's all a bit painful at the moment," said a credit sales trader.

Flows into the emerging market bond universe have been robust with latest EPFR Global data showing hard currency inflows of USD858m in the week to July 11, up from USD557m a week ago.

