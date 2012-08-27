HONG KONG, Aug 27 (IFR) - South Korean bonds outperformed in Asia on the back of a Moody's upgrade against widening Asian credit spreads in today's session as the picture gets more unclear on stimulus measures ahead of a meeting of central bankers.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 moved out to 149/151.50bp, as a soft tone reined in the bids as Europe opens. The benchmark was in the 146.5/149.5 context on Friday. Activity was muted as London was shut on account of a holiday.

South Korea's CDS tightened 1-2bp to 102/105bp following Moody's move to raise the country's sovereign rating to Aa3 from A1 due to its strong fiscal position, economic resilience and reduced external vulnerability of the country's banks.

But, with the softer Europe opening, the 5-year contract edged back up to 104/106, ending flat but steady.

South Korean cash bonds performed strongly on the back of the Moody's decision with Korea Oil 2017s, Korea Gas 2017s in the corporate segment and Hana Bank 2017s, IBK 2017s and KEB 2017s in the financial sector trading about 5bp inside their earlier levels.

The upgrade will open doors to more Korean borrowers and investors are bracing for more supplies from borrowers like NongHyup Bank and Korea Hydro. The net issuance in this space will however be quite modest because of the redemption schedule.

Although the supplies will add to a month when the issuance gates are expected to open with a variety of borrowers lining up offerings, the continued funds flow will help ease the pressure.

"We expect supplies to be absorbed as fund flows remain strong - money is flowing out of equities, short-dated cash products which are earning next to nothing, and from Europe," said a Hong Kong based fund manager.

There is still a continued flow of new subscriptions into emerging market bonds, albeit at a slower pace, which has already helped Asia post a record issuance tally this year.

Emerging market debt funds saw new subscriptions of USD426m in the week to August 22, down from the previous week's USD586m and below the four-week average of USD629m.

Issuers from Asia ex-Japan have sold USD88.8bn in new bonds this year, already higher than the previous record year of 2010 which had totalled USD83.4bn. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

While this supply rush may result in a marginal widening of spreads in the near term, the premium on investing in Asia is declining relative to other regions.

"There is a justification for some spread pick up in Asia but the historial spreads are now down to 2-year lows because of better participation, greater fund flows and the belief that the world is not going to end," said the fund manager.

The high yield sector was marginally softer as retail investors locked in profits after recent gains, but the downside was capped as flows into this sector remain strong with no major supplies on the horizon.

In the week to August 22, high-yield bond funds attracted USD1.825bn in new money, which was higher than the previous week's USD990m. This flow could intensify in weeks to come if the Fed eases monetary conditions as the market expects.

Evergrande was traded around par and KWG Property at 104.75/105.25, but lots were small as institutions remain wary of selling with no big offerings in the pipeline.

Developer Kaisa Group is meeting investors via Citigroup. Its 13.5% bonds due 2015 are trading in the 100/101 region. Traders expect the company to aim for a lower coupon at below par to boost yields.

Road King is also eyeing the bond market but traders say this is unlikely to cause any major pressures since this was probably driven by a reverse enquiry.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)