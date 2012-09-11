HONG KONG, Sept 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads paused after the recent rally with a pick-up in issuance and near-term headline risks deterring investors from adding to their positions.

CDS outperformed cash bonds with spreads playing catch up and some of the movement also linked to the upcoming roll. The iTraxx investment grade index is set to roll into the series 18 from the current series 17. It was indicated 2bp tighter at 129.50/131 and sovereign CDS also tightening by 2-3bp.

The day's activity was dominated by new issues as bonds from Siam Commercial Bank's re-opened 2017s and NongHyup Bank's new 2017s tightened after an initial bout of widening on the back of some flipper trades.

"Fast money guys are jumping from issue to issue, there are so many issues to play with that I don't think there is much chance for these guys to perform much in early trading," said a Singapore-based trader.

Siam Commercial Bank's USD500m trade which took its 2017 bond size to USD1.1bn, widened initially to 220/219bp before tightening back to 215/214bp, around the 215bp reoffer level.

The transaction comes ahead of possible deals from other Thai lenders Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank, both currently making investor presentations.

The other deal to price overnight NongHyup Bank was also initially struck by fast money selling but recovered to trade around reoffer at 166/165bp after having widened to 164-167bp out of the box.

Sovereign CDS continues to see spread crunching with China and South Korea now trading at their lowest since early 2011. South Korea 5-year CDS is at 77.5/80.5 and China is slightly wider at 81/85.

Traders expect China to widen out in the weeks to come as SOEs like CNOOC are likely to hit the market. South Korea is also seen widening once CLN activity slows.

Vietnam, enjoying a new found stability, after a recent bout of widening is also expected to see more weakness as the country's fiscal woes and banking sector problems could make credit markets jittery once again.

Its bonds due 2016 are unchanged at 107/108 after losing around 2 points this month, while the 2020s are at 108.75/109.75, off 3 points. The 5-year CDS is at 310/315bp, marginally wider since the start of the month, and a lot tighter than 2011's wide of 490bp.

Indonesia 2042 at 114.375/114.75 and Philippines 2037s at 118.75 are bid up an eight of a point as US Treasuries edged higher in anticipation the US Federal Reserve will announce another bond-buying programme after its policy meeting ends on Thursday.

The high yield sector was steady to slightly firm and all eyes are on Road King 5NC3 bond issue which are indicated at low to mid 10%. Its existing bonds due 2015 are steady at 100.75/101.75 for a yield of around 9%.

There is chatter that property companies like Country Garden whose bonds are trading significantly higher than the par value could raise debt as yields are lower than their last coupons. Its 2018 bonds eased marginally to 106.5/107.5 for a yield of around 9.2%. That bond pays a coupon of 11.125%.

Agile 2017 is steady at 100.25/101.25 while China Fishery continues to underperform with a low print of 89, down 11 points from is July re-offer level.

