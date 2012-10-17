HONG KONG, Oct 17 (IFR) - Asian credits traded firm on Wednesday as expectations for more fund flows to this asset class supported buying across the board. That strong inflow is spilling into new deals which are seeing swollen books filled with investors scrambling to lock in high returns.

"The overall sentiment is positive today in anticipation of more flows, and an expected better US industrials data overnight is also helping," a Hong Kong based trader said.

The positive market sentiments have not dropped a beat, in part, thanks to the smooth and successful pricing of three Chinese property credits last week, which has prompted a launch from another one in this space.

Yuzhou (B1/B+) came to the market this morning with a new 5NC3 deal at an initial price talk of 12.5% area, which pushed up its outstanding December 2015 bonds half a point up at 106.875/106.85, reflecting a strong bid support.

Although demand may be strong, but it has also proven to be discerning and biased towards better quality credits from Chinese property sector. The new trade, for instance, is attracting huge interest with books reaching USD7bn and final guidance drilled down to 12% (+/-5bp).

Credits which were undergoing a tender offer were also in favor. China Oriental's 2017 bonds were also up a quarter point at 86.50/87 after the company offered to repurchase up to USD100m of its 2015 and 2017 bonds.

Lippo Karawachi's 2019 bonds were also up a quarter point at 105.375/105.875 after it made a tender offer for its 2015 bonds.

The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG 18 was some 3-4bp tighter at 117bp. Among the investment grade bonds, those from Indonesian state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara were up 3 points on debut at around 101.5 from the reoffer price of 98.514 as investors rushed to take exposure to the long duration bond of 30 years as they look to lock in a 5% plus coupon.

