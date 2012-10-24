SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets snapped back from a few days of negative performance and most of the region's benchmarks ended unchanged, though the Asia iTraxx IG Series 18 index closed about 4bp-5bp wider at 121bp/123bp.

But that move reflected some selling activity on the CDS front which remained isolated in that market.

The cash front saw some two-way flow in the high-yield market, but bonds ended mostly unchanged as it seemed that any sellers in the market were finding willing buyers on the other side. Traders also reported some interest in Malaysian financials ahead of a slew of earnings reports from the sector next week.

Credit investors seemed to be betting that the sector would show good returns given that bonds tightened marginally, with Maybank's subordinated 2022s closing the session quoted at 265bp/255bp over, or about 2bp tighter in spread terms than where they started the week.

Liquidity, however, was very slim. Analysts and traders indicated that clients seemed to be taking a step back from the market to assess what the true state of play is. The heavy drop in the Dow Jones Industrials during New York's session last night had some worried that a correction may be looming. But, some analysts said that the fact that the negative mood actually drained liquidity from the market was a positive sign.

If investors are coming into the market when it is rising and stepping away when it is dropping, they said, it is a sign that they are mostly bullish. "I think we will consolidate but that this is not yet a correction," said a portfolio manager in Singapore.

In fact, toward the end of the day the mood was already turning a bit more upbeat. China's flash PMI came above expectations and better than expected earnings from Facebook after the market close yesterday were driving some buying at the market open in Europe.

"The broader European markets have stabilised thanks to the news from China and the US, " Markit analysts said in their daily report. "The Markit iTraxx Europe is 0.5bps tighter at 127bps, though this is still 5.5bps wider than where it started the week," they added.

