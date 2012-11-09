SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (IFR) - Spreads in Asia continued to widen today for the third consecutive day as investors took profits on bonds ahead of a long weekend.

Monday is Veteran's Day in the United States and Tuesday will see Singapore and Malaysia closed for Deepavali, so volumes are expected to be very thin those two days.

And given how negative trading has been in the equities and corporate credit markets since Wednesday, it is not surprising that investors would be moving into safe havens.

As a result, the Asia iTraxx IG Series 18 index was quoted in the 126bp area, some 4bp wider in the day. Five-year CDS for most of the sovereigns was also wider in the day by a similar amount. China's protection was 6bp wider in the day, quoted at 162bp/167bp, while Korea was some 4bp wider at 163bp/168bp.

The wide bid-offer spread on the derivatives, however, suggested that there was not so much volume. One analyst confirmed that saying that people were changing their spreadsheets but there was not a lot of actual trading taking place. "At least that is good news, yes, there are sellers, but it is not huge volumes," he said.

On the cash side, some of the selling that had been seen on the sovereign credits in the region yesterday stalled as well. Indonesia's 2022s and 2042s were both ending the day pretty much unchanged in price terms versus yesterday's close. That meant, however, that the sovereign was some 2bp wider in spreads given that Treasuries continued to gain overnight, albeit at a slower pace.

The Philippines was the sole outperformer in that space with the brand new 2022 global peso bonds rallying to 101.40/101/75 from the par reoffer price set yesterday. The long-end also gained marginally with the dollar-denominated closing the session at 121.65/122.65, about 25ct stronger.

In the corporate space, investors reduced exposure to some of the Triple-B names, though analysts indicated that accounts were holding on to the bonds from Chinese oil and gas companies.

China Overseas Land's new 30-year bonds continued to outperform the shorter end bonds quoted at T+248bp mid-market, inside the reoffer spread of 255bp. The 10-year, however, widened some 2bp in the day and were last quoted at 241bp, 6bp wide to the reoffer spread.

High-yield saw some selling too, as investors reduced their overall risk portfolio. "The feel is of risk reduction," said one analyst. China SCE's 2017s, for instance, were last quoted at 99.50, off highs of 101.50 reached shortly after having been priced this week.

Soho China was digging further for its bone, and the both the 5-year and the 10-year tranches were quoted at 96.00-97.00, about USD1 weaker in the day and some USD4 off the reoffer price printed just last week.

