HONG KONG, March 12 (IFR) - Strong demand for Kaisa's new 5-year issue injected optimism into the Chinese property bond market.

Kaisa attracted a USD4bn order book Tuesday afternoon and buoyed market sentiment. Leads tightened the guidance for the new bonds to 8.875% from the initial price talk of 9.125% area as a result of the high demand. The new issue will be used to redeem the 2015s, callable at 106.75 next month.

Traders said the property sector was quarter point higher on average in the wake of the positive response to Kaisa's fundraising. Kaisa's 2020s were up half a point at 103.50/104, while the 17s were at 117.25/118. KWG 20s were also up at 99.00/99.20.

"Valuations are still expensive, but, with so much issuance having taken place, I guess people are viewing new issues as opportunistic rather than worrying too much about more coming," a Singapore-based trader said.

"The technical situation seems ok for now."

Meanwhile, activity was subdued in the investment-grade space. The iTraxx IG index was trading around 101.80, Monday's closing level. Dealers also said that sovereign cash was unchanged to 25ct lower in price, merely reflecting the rise in Treasury yields.

Even Wheelock's new 2018s were stuck around reoffer, quoted at T+226bp/224bp after tightening to T+220bp in early trading. The unrated Hong Kong developer priced the bonds at T+225bp on Monday.

