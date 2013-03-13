SINGAPORE, March 13 (IFR) - Chinese property credits rallied
today, against a weaker broader market in Asia where stock
prices fell and credit spreads widened. Kaisa Group priced a new
USD550m 5-year bond yesterday at 8.875% and received USd10bn in
orders across the globe. The bonds were at 101.75/102.00 at the
close after pricing at par.
The strong bid also pulled up other Chinese real-estate
credits. Kaisa's own outstanding 2020s were at 105.00/106.00, up
from yesterday's 103.40/104.00, while KWG 2020s rose to
99.50/100.50 from 99.00/99.20.
Bellwether CoGard 2023s moved to 104/105, up from 103.50
seen on February 27. Investment-grade Vanke saw its newly minted
2018s tighten slightly to 195bp/191bp from an issue spread of
195bp.
The sector's rally is expected to draw more real-estate
borrowers out to the primary market, and Glorious Property
reflected that as it announced a tap of its recently issued
5-year bond.
Of the recent deals, Wheelock 2018s were quoted at
230bp/240bp, broadly unchanged from yesterday, but wide from the
issue price of 225bp. AIA 2018s were at 110bp/114bp and the
2023s at 132bp, against reoffer spreads of 110bp and 130bp,
respectively.
The secondary bond markets were relatively quiet otherwise,
said traders. Sentiment was generally softer today as equities
fell in the region on concerns over the UK economy. The Hang
Seng Index was down 1.6%, while the Nikkei was 0.6% lower.
Asian credit spreads reflected that weakness as the iTraxx
IG Asia Index widened marginally to 102bp/104bp from 102bp
yesterday. Credit analysts said they did not see any factors
that would derail the tightening in spreads, but they also could
not see any catalyst for a strong rally in spreads.
Limited supply of new bonds in Asia has supported the
secondary bond markets, although the emerging markets sovereign
sector continued to witness outflows of funds.
Elsewhere, Olam's outstanding 2017s now trade at a mid-yield
of 7.5%, a strong rebound from around 10% in November at the
height of the battle with Muddy Waters. A note from Creditsights
said that the commodities company was in the midst of
"recalibrating its strategy" with an announcement expected over
the next two months.
