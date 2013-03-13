SINGAPORE, March 13 (IFR) - Chinese property credits rallied today, against a weaker broader market in Asia where stock prices fell and credit spreads widened. Kaisa Group priced a new USD550m 5-year bond yesterday at 8.875% and received USd10bn in orders across the globe. The bonds were at 101.75/102.00 at the close after pricing at par.

The strong bid also pulled up other Chinese real-estate credits. Kaisa's own outstanding 2020s were at 105.00/106.00, up from yesterday's 103.40/104.00, while KWG 2020s rose to 99.50/100.50 from 99.00/99.20.

Bellwether CoGard 2023s moved to 104/105, up from 103.50 seen on February 27. Investment-grade Vanke saw its newly minted 2018s tighten slightly to 195bp/191bp from an issue spread of 195bp.

The sector's rally is expected to draw more real-estate borrowers out to the primary market, and Glorious Property reflected that as it announced a tap of its recently issued 5-year bond.

Of the recent deals, Wheelock 2018s were quoted at 230bp/240bp, broadly unchanged from yesterday, but wide from the issue price of 225bp. AIA 2018s were at 110bp/114bp and the 2023s at 132bp, against reoffer spreads of 110bp and 130bp, respectively.

The secondary bond markets were relatively quiet otherwise, said traders. Sentiment was generally softer today as equities fell in the region on concerns over the UK economy. The Hang Seng Index was down 1.6%, while the Nikkei was 0.6% lower.

Asian credit spreads reflected that weakness as the iTraxx IG Asia Index widened marginally to 102bp/104bp from 102bp yesterday. Credit analysts said they did not see any factors that would derail the tightening in spreads, but they also could not see any catalyst for a strong rally in spreads.

Limited supply of new bonds in Asia has supported the secondary bond markets, although the emerging markets sovereign sector continued to witness outflows of funds.

Elsewhere, Olam's outstanding 2017s now trade at a mid-yield of 7.5%, a strong rebound from around 10% in November at the height of the battle with Muddy Waters. A note from Creditsights said that the commodities company was in the midst of "recalibrating its strategy" with an announcement expected over the next two months.

