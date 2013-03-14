SINGAPORE, March 14 (IFR) - Traders were busy this afternoon
executing sell orders on Indian lenders due to the knee-jerk
reaction of investors to an overhyped local report that money
laundering was widespread among banks.
While one hedge fund manager was sceptical about the
credibility of the report, the effects were felt in the bond
market. Five-year bonds from Indian lenders were 5bp-7bp wider
at the close after having touched some of the tightest spreads
in over a year earlier in the week.
Partly because of that, a new 5.5-year bond on offer from
Bank of India received lukewarm response and the issuer held the
guidance at its initial level of 185bp over US Treasuries.
Apart from the activity in the Indian FIG universe, there
was little to write home about. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx Index
closed about 2bp wider at 104bp.
Generally, investment grade was unchanged to 2bp wider,
although one trader said there were only a few scraps crossing
the screen.
The only significant trading happened on Noble's new 5-year
bond, but that was also hardly positive. The bonds traded up
early in the morning, but soon widened to end the day at 292bp
after pricing at 290bp yesterday.
The high-yield new issues, meanwhile, were doing better.
Glorious Properties 2017s ended the day quoted at par, at the
reoffer price at which the issuer tapped the bonds yesterday.
Kaisa's new 5-year bond held steady at 101.50, in line with
the level at which they closed yesterday and still USD1.5
stronger than the reoffer print.
