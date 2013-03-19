HONG KONG, March 19 (IFR) - Asian credits bounced back from
Monday's lows, but spreads on Indian lenders widened after a key
government ally withdrew support from the coalition.
The Itraxx IG Index tightened to around 101.5bp/105bp over
yesterday's closing level of 107bp.
"Yesterday, there was an overreaction. As overnight US
stocks didn't fare too badly, the overall sentiment is better,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
Korean banks were among those that benefited the most as
they tightened 3bp-5bp. The Industrial Bank of Korea 2016s were
about 5bp tighter at T+125bp/115bp, while KDB 17s were also
tighter at T+90bp/80bp.
Chinese bank-guaranteed paper like Cosco Finance's 2022s
tightened a couple of basis points to T+194bp, while Hainan
Airlines' 2020 bonds were at T+136bp.
Traders said the market was quite active with good two-way
flows today. Participation was mixed with real money and PBs.
Still, there was preference towards buying at the belly of the
curve in the 5-year segment in a sign of aversion to duration
risk.
The underperformers were the bonds of Indian lenders.
Traders said Bank of India and HDFC Bank 2018s traded 3bp-5bp
wider after the new IDBI Bank deal was announced at T+315bp for
a 5-year 10-mnth bond. The withdrawal of a key ally from the
Indian governing coalition also added to the weakness.
Chinese property names were also well bid with prices
broadly up a quarter point across the curve.
Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com