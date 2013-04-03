SINGAPORE, April 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets held steady today with spreads tightening marginally and Korean bonds recouping some of the sharp losses of the last two days. Nervousness among investors has eased somewhat, although headlines over the geo-political tension between the two Koreas will continue to create volatility in the markets.

"We are seeing more bids in the market today," said a Singapore-based trader. "The markets seem more poised today in contrast to the panic seen earlier in the week.

Buyers are creeping in, and I see some retail support coming in for value, but there are still some concerns and headlines will drive the markets. Overall, the markets still feel a little weak," he added.

The improved sentiments were reflected in the iTraxx IG index, which was quoted at 119bp/121bp, almost back to the 118bp levels of last week. The index was indicated as wide as 122bp over the last two days. Korea's five-year CDS was indicated at 82bp/85bp.

The prevailing geopolitical tensions hit Korean bonds badly yesterday with credits widening some 10bp-15bp. The broader Korean sector came in about 2bp today.

KDB 2022s were around 130bp/125bp over US Treasuries, a sharp rebound from the 138bp quote heard yesterday. Kexim was about 5bp inside KDB's levels today. KEB 2018s pulled in a bit to 128bp/123bp.

News of fresh supplies from the Korean sovereign made little impact as the political concerns completely overshadowed these. Those worries could well delay the issue, said one analyst.

After bouncing back yesterday, Suzlon's SBLC-backed bonds were broadly unchanged, but a wide gap in the quote of 423bp/413bp suggested the liquidity was thin.

In the high-yield segment, Tower Bersama was holding up at 100.25/100.50 in the absence of the much-anticipated launch of the Republic of Indonesia's long-dated bonds.

