SINGAPORE, April 4 (IFR) - Sovereign bonds in Asia had an
unusually active session even though Hong Kong was closed for a
local holiday. Traders in Singapore reported small clips of
Philippines being traded as local investors bought, especially
the long end, to match the rally in US Treasuries.
Indonesia also moved on screens, but saw less actual
trading. US Treasuries rallied last night after the ADP private
payroll report came in lower than expected, prompting a selloff
in equity markets.
As the benchmark rallied, the most active bonds in the
region followed today. Philippines 2037s ended some 35ct
stronger in price terms and Indonesia 2042s gained about the
same. Yet, on a spread basis, both sovereigns closed
approximately 2bp wider. The lack of liquidity did stall the CDS
market and the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG Series 19 index ended the
day unchanged quoted at 119bp/120bp. The only credit protection
that saw some screen activity was South Korea, which saw its
five-year CDS close 2bp wider.
The selloff was more serious on the cash side and some of
the dollar-denominated South Korean corporate bonds widened some
5bp. According to one trader in Singapore, the 2017s of Korea
National Oil Corp ended the day 5bp wider in spread terms. Bonds
of South Korean lenders also widened some 2bp-3bp amid lingering
fears of an escalation of the North Korean hostile rhetoric.
Traders were reporting two-way flows on South Korean names,
albeit suggesting that buyers were starting to step in at the
current levels.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com