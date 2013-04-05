SINGAPORE, April 5 (IFR) - It would have been a quiet week
at bond trading desks in Asia if not for North Korea's
escalating warlike rhetoric. With Pyongyang threatening to press
the red button and launch an attack against the US, fixed income
investors fled South Korean assets for bonds from the country to
widen some 25bp on average over the week.
"People figured the whole curve would reprice wider, given
that South Korea had already been trading very tight," said one
sales trader in Singapore.
The pain was felt across all credits on the peninsula. South
Korean CDS widened some 15bp in the week, and it is now some
30bp wide to where the contract was quoted exactly a month ago.
Even on Monday and Thursday, when the Hong Kong market was
closed, traders in Singapore said they were executing sell
orders for clients on South Korean names. And in spite of the A
rating of most credits, by Friday it was hard to find a bid for
most of the bonds from South Korea.
Perhaps, the worse hit was Korea Development Bank, which
also suffered because the government failed to complete an
expected privatisation of the policy bank.
Its recently issued 2018 bonds were being quoted at
125bp/121bp over US Treasuries, when, a week earlier, they were
quoted at 109bp/104bp. "You could easily quote the bid at 150bp,
although, as no one is ready to make a firm bid on these bonds,"
said a trader on Friday.
Still, even those that did not have idiosyncratic troubles,
such as Korea National Oil Corp, were finishing the week
15bp-20bp wider in spread terms, bid at 120bp over Treasuries.
To be sure, after such a big move, traders started to report
some bottom-fishing on Friday, although buying was very
selective and coming in small clips. At that stage, some traders
were speculating that South Korea might have been oversold and
there was talk about some contrarian positioning.
However, the trouble is that broker dealers do not have much
balance sheet to put to work. So, apart from investors, few
people would be willing to take a large long position on South
Korea.
Indeed, apart from South Korea, the market was very
resilient throughout the week, something that some traders
attributed partly to the lack of liquidity in the market.
"Nobody seems to have the ability to put in a big position now,"
said the sales trader.
Another trader suggested that Asian investors had simply
been a bit more upbeat about the market. "The market was
surprisingly resilient, considering the headlines from Cyprus at
the beginning of the week and the data out of the US," said
Anand Subramanian, head of high-yield trading, Asia for Deutsche
Bank.
He was referring to the fears of a bank run in the wake of
the Cypriot bailout and the ADP private payroll report in the
US, which came in weaker than forecast and dampened expectations
about the recovery in the world's largest economy.
"The ADP report reminded us that the sequester could be
taking a bite out of the US growth," said the portfolio manager
for a large American macro fund in Singapore. "We expect the
sequester to reduce GDP growth by 0.5%, that is a quarter of
forecast GDP expansion this year," he added.
The manager was not alone. The fears moved US Treasuries
higher again in the week, bringing Asian investment-grade bonds
with them. Most of the bonds that trade on spread ended the week
wider, but stronger in price terms.
Trading was especially heavy on the long-end of Indonesia
and the Philippines. The Philippines 2037s ended the week
roughly US$1 stronger in price terms, quoted at 116.75/117.00,
and Indonesia's 2042s closed the week some US$1.5 stronger in
price at 109.65/110.35.
One trader said Indonesia outperformed because investors
started to unwind the shorts on the sovereign, which had been
placed when it first announced a roadshow for a new benchmark,
in early March. "Some offshore accounts were covering shorts,"
said a trader in Manila.
There was little to write home on the high-yield side. Most
benchmarks gained 50ct to 75ct over the week on sparse trading.
Greentown's recently reopened 2018s closed the week at
103.00/103.50, for one, having closed the week before around
102.75.
Besides an escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula,
the biggest fear of traders for this week is supply. "Our market
is very technical; people still have cash to put to work, but if
there is too much supply everyone moves in the opposite
direction," said the sales trader. With some US$12bn on tap,
that should be something to worry about.
