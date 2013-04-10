SINGAPORE, April 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets gained on the back of a stupendous USD20bn-plus demand for the jumbo CNPC deal. The markets also shrugged off any lingering jitters over the hard-line rhetoric from North Korea, where a threatened missile launch had yet to materialise.

Stocks in the region rallied with the Korean share index ending 0.77% firmer and Nikkei up 0.7%. Credit spreads held steady at 117bp-119bp, broadly unchanged from yesterday. Indonesia was quoted at 147bp/152bp, while South Korea's CDS was indicated at 84bp/86bp, up about 1.5bp from yesterday.

In the secondary bond segment, much of the activity was focused on new deals. CNPC's USD2bn three-tranche bond yesterday priced at the tight ends of guidance and performed strongly on the break and, consequently, lifted Chinese oil credits 2bp-3bp today.

The new 2016s were seen at 114bp/111bp, inside the reoffer spread of 115bp after tightening from the morning's range of 115bp/112bp. The 2018s remained unchanged from the morning's quotes at 118bp/115bp, but well inside the reoffer spread of 125bp.

The longer-dated 2023s, however, widened marginally from the morning's range of 159bp/157bp to 161bp/158bp in the afternoon, but stayed within the reoffer spread of 165bp.

The strong performance pushed its outstanding 2022s further into 138bp from this morning's 140bp, while the 2017s were at around 106bp. Sinopec's 2017s were at 133bp.

Indonesia's newly minted bonds also attracted their fair share of attention. Strong bids were seen coming from the Philippines as investors returned to the market after a holiday yesterday. "They are now bidding for EM sovereign bonds and Indonesia is receiving related support," said a Singapore-based trader.

That helped hold up the Indonesian paper, despite some profit-taking, pushing the notes down half a point. The RoI 2023s were quoted at 100.125/100.375, still up from a re-offer of 98.953, while the 2043s are at 100.25/100.50, versus reoffer price of 98.012.

Bank of Ceylon's newly priced bonds were firmer, partly because of a lack of the paper in the markets. "It's a small deal, and it was a sole-led one.

So, there won't be many loose notes out there," said the trader. The 2018s were indicated at 100.50/101, up from yesterday's 100.20/100.40 and well above a reoffer of par.

