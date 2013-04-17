BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
SINGAPORE, April 17 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied in the morning on supportive US data, but the market weakened in the afternoon.
"It has been a mixed day for trade today, and I'm a bit confused by it," said a Singapore-based trader. "Asian high-grade credits tightened 2bp-5bp this morning, but, in the afternoon, we saw some bids hit, and now they are coming off a bit."
Although Asian shares ended mostly higher, stock markets in Europe were opening weaker with the main bourses down 1% or more, while S&P futures were off half a percentage point. Fears of sluggish growth in Europe returned and constrained risk appetite.
Reports were also widespread that tomorrow would see a bulging number of deals in the market. This probably also weighed on the credits. "That may be a reason why the real money guys are on the sidelines," said the trader.
Syndicate desks at various banks were heard busy preparing for launches tomorrow, after they wrapped up roadshows for various issuers today. Among the names rumoured to be ready to hit the market are Sinopec and San Miguel, with Vietnam close behind.
However, there was sell-off of outstanding bonds, suggesting that there was ample liquidity to absorb fresh supply. "Japan's quantitative-easing policy has been a big changer and, now, there's a lot of cash out there," said one analyst.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 112.5bp/114.5bp, having tightened about 1bp from yesterday. The cash side also saw gains. SBI 2018s were indicated at 256bp over US Treasuries, having come in from 259bp yesterday, but still off the issue spread of 255bp.
Indonesia's new bonds continued to perform strongly, with its 2023s at 101.125 and its 2043s at 103.125, well above the reoffer of 98.953 and 98.01, respectively.
In the high-yield space, the new 2018s from Yingde Gases were lower at 101.625 from Monday's 102, but above the reoffer of 99.5. CIFI's 2018s were also down at 102.75 from 103.00 on Monday, but holding up from its par re-offer.
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon