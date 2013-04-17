SINGAPORE, April 17 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied in the morning on supportive US data, but the market weakened in the afternoon.

"It has been a mixed day for trade today, and I'm a bit confused by it," said a Singapore-based trader. "Asian high-grade credits tightened 2bp-5bp this morning, but, in the afternoon, we saw some bids hit, and now they are coming off a bit."

Although Asian shares ended mostly higher, stock markets in Europe were opening weaker with the main bourses down 1% or more, while S&P futures were off half a percentage point. Fears of sluggish growth in Europe returned and constrained risk appetite.

Reports were also widespread that tomorrow would see a bulging number of deals in the market. This probably also weighed on the credits. "That may be a reason why the real money guys are on the sidelines," said the trader.

Syndicate desks at various banks were heard busy preparing for launches tomorrow, after they wrapped up roadshows for various issuers today. Among the names rumoured to be ready to hit the market are Sinopec and San Miguel, with Vietnam close behind.

However, there was sell-off of outstanding bonds, suggesting that there was ample liquidity to absorb fresh supply. "Japan's quantitative-easing policy has been a big changer and, now, there's a lot of cash out there," said one analyst.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 112.5bp/114.5bp, having tightened about 1bp from yesterday. The cash side also saw gains. SBI 2018s were indicated at 256bp over US Treasuries, having come in from 259bp yesterday, but still off the issue spread of 255bp.

Indonesia's new bonds continued to perform strongly, with its 2023s at 101.125 and its 2043s at 103.125, well above the reoffer of 98.953 and 98.01, respectively.

In the high-yield space, the new 2018s from Yingde Gases were lower at 101.625 from Monday's 102, but above the reoffer of 99.5. CIFI's 2018s were also down at 102.75 from 103.00 on Monday, but holding up from its par re-offer.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com