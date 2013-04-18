SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - Asian credit investors had all
their energy focused on the primary market today, especially on
a 4-tranche transaction from China National Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec). It was for this reason, traders said,
there was little activity in the secondary market today. Most of
the trades that did cross the screens were on CNPC's recently
priced 3-tranche deal. According to one trader, some clients
were unloading their holdings of CNPC to make room for Sinopec's
jumbo transaction.
The activity was more churn, though, with enough buyers to
offset the selling pressure. As a result, CNPC's 2016s ended the
day unchanged at 114bp/111bp over US Treasuries, with the 2018s
and 2023s having the same fate, last quoted at 123bp/120bp and
161bp/159bp, respectively. The Asia iTraxx IG Series 19 index
also ended unchanged at 115bp.
Sovereigns remained fairly well supported and the 2043s of
Indonesia ended the day only 25 cents weaker in price terms at
102.75/103.00 in line with the move US Treasuries since
yesterday. It was the same for the Philippines as its 2037s
closed the session at 118.25/119.25.
The high-yield market saw a little bit more action, with a
couple of late trades helping the general tone of the sector.
Bonds did not actually rise in price, but the bid-ask spread
tightened a bit as investors and dealers felt more comfortable
coming closer to the offer levels.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com