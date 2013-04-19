SINGAPORE, April 19 (IFR) - Indian banks got a boost from retail investors that started to find value in the short end of the curve and most of the 2015 bonds from the sector tightened 7bp-10bp.

According to one trader, the move started after the spread on SBI 2015s hit 175bp, some 8bp tighter than yesterday's print. On the back of that, ICICI 2015 tightened almost 10bp, Axis 2015s narrowed 8bp, as did other bonds with similar tenors. "Anything from India with a 2015 maturity got lifted 7bp-10bp today," said the trader.

Amid the sudden interest, some institutional investors were heard taking profit, but the buying pressure prevailed. Otherwise, the market was wrapping up the week tighter, with the Asia iTraxx IG Series 19 closing almost 3bp inside yesterday's print, last quoted at 112bp/114bp.

The underperformer in the IG space was the new four-tranche deal of Sinopec. The 3-year bonds were closing at 105bp/100bp, having printed at 100bp; the 5-year was closing at 121bp/119bp, reoffered at 120bp; the 10-year was last quoted at 157bp/155bp, versus a print of 150bp; and the 30-year was hovering around the reoffer spread of 140bp, last indicated at 141bp/139bp.

San Miguel's new 10NC5 unrated bonds also fell in secondary, last quoted at 99.00/99.75, versus a par reoffer price. Traders attributed the drop to a strong private banking allocation.

Both transactions, however, had recovered from the day's wides by the close. San Miguel, for instance, was bid as low as 98.00 in the morning, while the 10-year of Sinopec had widened as much as 10bp earlier in the session. The outperform among new issues was China Oil and Gas, which rallied to 101.00 at the close from a par reoffer.

