HONG KONG, April 23 (IFR) - An optimistic opening this
morning in the Asian credit market turned to gloom after Chinese
PMI data for April pointed to a weak second quarter for the
world's second-largest economy.
"The market opened on a firm tone, but weakened on negative
headlines that followed," said a Singapore-based trader.
The weak market sentiment meant no new deals were announced
in the primary market today, but the ones that were priced
yesterday found decent support.
Union Bank 2018s were at Treasuries plus 297bp, 3bp inside
the reoffer spread, while Daegu Bank 2018s were just a basis
point wide to reoffer at T+156bp mid-market.
Traders said Korean credits were 3bp-5bp wider after better
buying in the past few sessions. Kexim 21s were wider at
T+115bp. South Korea's 5-year CDS widened to 74bp/72bp and China
widened to 72bp/75bp.
The Sinopec 18s, 23s and 43s were all wider at T+123, R+157
and T+144 after pricing at T+120bp, T+150bp and N42+140bp,
respectively, last week. Traders said expectations of more
supply from China were also causing some weakness among Chinese
credits.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Series 19 index, however, was at
112bp/114bp, or flat to yesterday's close.
Traders said the market was still holding up due to flush
liquidity conditions, despite the weak growth outlook. They also
said that the weak market was more street driven rather than
selling by real money accounts.
