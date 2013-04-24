SINGAPORE, April 24 (IFR) - Asian credits are ending on a very firm tone with new issues tightening 3bp and credit spreads narrowing through the day. The activity echoed the risk-on sentiment in the equity markets across the region, amid rising hopes of an ECB rate cut.

Stocks in Japan closed 2.32% higher, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.73%. European shares were opening slightly higher on hopes for positive German business numbers and European bank data.

The rallying stocks are pushing new issues out today, with live US dollar deals from Japfa Comfeed, REI Agro and BOC Aviation kicking off this morning and Sinochem just launching its perpetual deal. Kexim is also out with a new 7-year euro-denominated bond.

The Asia iTraxx index narrowed in tandem, tightening 1.5bp from yesterday to 111.5bp/113.5bp.

Among the new issues, Daegu Bank saw its freshly minted 2018s rally to 156bp/153bp over US Treasuries, 3bp inside yesterday's levels. Union Bank of India's 2018s were also 3bp tighter from yesterday at 295bp/290bp.

Flows in the Sinopec 2023s were active, with the new bonds quoted at 158bp, 3bp in from yesterday. In the high-yield segment, China Oil and Gas 2018s were up a quarter point.

The underperforming bond was San Miguel's new 2023s, which were indicated at 97.5/98.5, still under the reoffer of 99.4. Analysts said the markets were taking a while to digest the lhuge size of the issue, which, at USD800m, was the largest corporate bond from the Philippines.

