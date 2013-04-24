SINGAPORE, April 24 (IFR) - Asian credits are ending on a
very firm tone with new issues tightening 3bp and credit spreads
narrowing through the day. The activity echoed the risk-on
sentiment in the equity markets across the region, amid rising
hopes of an ECB rate cut.
Stocks in Japan closed 2.32% higher, while the Hang Seng
Index was up 1.73%. European shares were opening slightly higher
on hopes for positive German business numbers and European bank
data.
The rallying stocks are pushing new issues out today, with
live US dollar deals from Japfa Comfeed, REI Agro and BOC
Aviation kicking off this morning and Sinochem just launching
its perpetual deal. Kexim is also out with a new 7-year
euro-denominated bond.
The Asia iTraxx index narrowed in tandem, tightening 1.5bp
from yesterday to 111.5bp/113.5bp.
Among the new issues, Daegu Bank saw its freshly minted
2018s rally to 156bp/153bp over US Treasuries, 3bp inside
yesterday's levels. Union Bank of India's 2018s were also 3bp
tighter from yesterday at 295bp/290bp.
Flows in the Sinopec 2023s were active, with the new bonds
quoted at 158bp, 3bp in from yesterday. In the high-yield
segment, China Oil and Gas 2018s were up a quarter point.
The underperforming bond was San Miguel's new 2023s, which
were indicated at 97.5/98.5, still under the reoffer of 99.4.
Analysts said the markets were taking a while to digest the
lhuge size of the issue, which, at USD800m, was the largest
corporate bond from the Philippines.
