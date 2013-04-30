HONG KONG, April 30 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded firm Tuesday in a quiet session. Even the primary market was quiet ahead of the May 1 holiday in some markets in the region.

However, traders said month-end cash deployment kept bonds afloat.

ONGC's 2-part deal was steady around reoffer levels at around Treasuries plus 192bp-190bp on 18s and T+210bp/208bp on the 23s.

Traders said they did not see much follow-through buying in ONGC this morning after the bonds priced yesterday because most investors received good allocations of the credit.

Some traders said better selling was seen in ONGC, but the bonds stayed around reoffer on the support of the buying bid.

"IG is 1bp-2bp tighter and we are seeing a little bit of month-end deployment of cash, but flows (are small)," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

The Itraxx IG index wrapped around 107bp, in line with the wider tightening of 1bp-2bp in CDS. China CDS closed around 71bp, South Korea around 71bp and Indonesia around 130bp.

On the high-yield side, Japfa Comfeed 2018s recovered 25ct to 100.50/101.00 and Chinese property bonds were up around 25ct on average.

Traders said the market sentiment was expected to remain supportive this week on expectations of little primary supply.

