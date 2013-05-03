SINGAPORE, May 3 (IFR) - Chinese state-owned oil giant CNOOC priced a successful 4-part deal that helped tighten the prices of recent SOEs bonds from the country. Some bonds, such as Sinochem's recently issued perpetual subordinated notes, tightened as much as 20bp.

Sinochem's perps ended the day quoted USD1 higher in price terms at 102.00/102.75. But the whole sector was tighter. The 2023s of Sinopec, for instance, ended the day at 156bp/154, or 9bp lower on the day, while the spread on the 2043s narrowed 7bp.

CNOOC's new bonds themselves rallied, too. The new 2016s were the underperformers as they ended the session quoted at 97bp/92bp, having been issued at a reoffer spread of 95bp over.

Traders attributed that, however, to a very high allocation of this tranche to the US. "There was really no trading on them, I only saw bids on the screens for these bonds," said one trader in Singapore.

The new 2018s, meanwhile, were closing at 111bp/106bp, having been issued at 120bp. The 2023s were the most traded as they comprise the largest tranche at USD2bn. They closed at 144bp/142bp over, having been issued at 155bp.

The outperformers were the 2042s, which closed at 140bp/136bp versus a reoffer spread of 150bp, in a sign that the appetite for duration remains strong in the region.

Elsewhere, traders said bonds of the Philippines continued to rally on the back of an upgrade to BBB- by Standard & Poor's yesterday. The 2037s were the outperformers. They gained more than USD1.5 since yesterday in the afternoon and closed today around 122.50 mid-market.

The 5-year CDS for the Philippines was also some 3bp tighter on the day, closing at 86bp. The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG Series 19 index was also down some 2bp, closing at 106bp/104bp.

"The market is finishing very strong on the back of Draghi's announcements," said one trader, referring to a statement by ECB governor Mario Draghi that led investors to believe he is willing to accept negative interest rates in the eurozone.

