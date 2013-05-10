SINGAPORE, May 10 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia were mostly
focused on trading new issues on Friday, with investor demand
for the various names diverging. The outperformer was the new
5-year bond printed by Rolta India on Thursday, which closed the
session quoted at 103.50/104.50, having priced it at 99.527.
Bonds of unrated Chinese developer Poly Property also
gained, albeit less, and finished the session quoted at
100.85/101.15, up from a reoffer price of par.
The underperformer on that front was the new 5-year senior
secured bond of Indonesian conglomerate Bhakti Investama, which
fell below the par reoffer level and was closing the day at
99.65/99.85.
A similar story was seen in investment grade, where retail
buying tightened the new 10-year Reg S bond from China Railway
Construction Corp to 177 bp from a reoffer spread of 178 bp.
The paper was bid as tight as 174 bp, but pressure from
flippers and some profit-taking in other part of the Chinese SOE
sector pushed the bonds back near reoffer by end of the day.
Meanwhile, Want Want China found support around the 120 bp
level and retreated to close the day quoted at 119bp/117bp over
US Treasuries. That was still wide to the 115bp reoffer spread
printed Thursday.
Away from new issues, it was a quiet day. High-yield traders
said they only saw bonds printed Thursday change hands, while
investment-grade desks saw a bit of profit-taking on some names.
South Korean credits remained supported and the 2022s of
Kexim and KDB held on to their gains from Thursday, ending the
session respectively at 113bp/103bp and 111bp/107bp, with the
wide bid-ask spread offering evidence of the lack of liquidity
in the market.
In that context, CDS finished mostly unchanged, with the
Asia iTraxx IG Series 19 index closing the day quoted at
99bp/101bp, exactly where it closed on Thursday.
