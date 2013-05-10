SINGAPORE, May 10 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia were mostly focused on trading new issues on Friday, with investor demand for the various names diverging. The outperformer was the new 5-year bond printed by Rolta India on Thursday, which closed the session quoted at 103.50/104.50, having priced it at 99.527.

Bonds of unrated Chinese developer Poly Property also gained, albeit less, and finished the session quoted at 100.85/101.15, up from a reoffer price of par.

The underperformer on that front was the new 5-year senior secured bond of Indonesian conglomerate Bhakti Investama, which fell below the par reoffer level and was closing the day at 99.65/99.85.

A similar story was seen in investment grade, where retail buying tightened the new 10-year Reg S bond from China Railway Construction Corp to 177 bp from a reoffer spread of 178 bp.

The paper was bid as tight as 174 bp, but pressure from flippers and some profit-taking in other part of the Chinese SOE sector pushed the bonds back near reoffer by end of the day.

Meanwhile, Want Want China found support around the 120 bp level and retreated to close the day quoted at 119bp/117bp over US Treasuries. That was still wide to the 115bp reoffer spread printed Thursday.

Away from new issues, it was a quiet day. High-yield traders said they only saw bonds printed Thursday change hands, while investment-grade desks saw a bit of profit-taking on some names.

South Korean credits remained supported and the 2022s of Kexim and KDB held on to their gains from Thursday, ending the session respectively at 113bp/103bp and 111bp/107bp, with the wide bid-ask spread offering evidence of the lack of liquidity in the market.

In that context, CDS finished mostly unchanged, with the Asia iTraxx IG Series 19 index closing the day quoted at 99bp/101bp, exactly where it closed on Thursday.

