SINGAPORE, May 14 (IFR) - A sell-off in US Treasuries, causing total return losses to clients, and supply fatigue put pressure on the secondary market today.

Both investment-grade and high-yield bonds were ending the day in the red as real-money and private-banking accounts pared exposure to fixed income.

IG bonds were finishing the day around 2bp-3bp wider, even after the yield on the 10-year US Treasury went up a further 3bp last night in the US session.

According to traders, accounts were getting wary of logging further losses after the US benchmark yield rose 32bp over the past seven sessions. Additionally, the breakneck pace of issuance in the region is also starting to take a toll on secondary levels.

"There is an overwhelming supply fatigue setting in," said one trader in Singapore.

He added that Pertamina's USD3.25bn 2-tranche deal was driving the asset class wider, with both the 10- and the 30-year portions ending the day below reoffer.

The 30-year was the worst hit because of its higher convexity and the last quote on the bond was 98.50/99.50, after having priced at par overnight. The 10-year was holding up a bit better, but also had fallen below the par reoffer price, last bid at 99.85.

Even Bright Food's new 5-year, which most investors saw as cheap, was closing the day wide to reoffer. The bonds were last quoted at a 231bp bid having priced at 230bp over US Treasuries. IFC Development was also under water, quoted at 178bp/176bp over and having priced at 170bp.

"People are seeing plenty of supply, so they have no need to pick them up in primary and when they don't pick them up in the secondary it gets worse," said the trader.

High-yield was also not immune to the sell-off and a trader in Hong Kong said that property bonds were USD1 weaker in price on average. He said both real-money and PB accounts were selling as they were getting worried about the upcoming supply and other potential losses.

"Everybody is paring risk and as the bonds drop there is some panic setting in," said the high-yield trader. At this stage, the Singapore trader said, "Maybe, if the equity markets rally, the sell-off will pause, but if issuance continues like that it is not getting better."

