SINGAPORE, May 16 (IFR) - Investment-grade bonds ended the day a couple of basis points wider on average, as investors lightened up positions ahead of a long weekend in Hong Kong and took profits on some of the bonds that rallied more strongly.

South Korean bonds were some 2bp-3bp wider on average, and KDB 2017s were closing at 105bp/98bp while Kexim 2021s were traded at 107bp, with real money accounts selling.

"If you wanted to unload some of your South Korean holdings, this was the best week to do so," said one trader. He added that some dealers had been selling on strength all week as they reduced their Korean position.

Liquidity was very thin, though, with most of the trading happening on the new issues. They, however, were not exempt from the general move and all three tranches of the new State Grid Corporation bonds ended 2bp wider. The bonds of IFC Development and Bright Food Group were also 2bp wider on the day.

The perpetual notes of Sinochem were especially under pressure as the pipeline for the structure builds up. Sinochem's hybrids were last quoted at 100.00/100.50, having started the week bid at 103.50.

The only bonds that were ending unchanged to slightly tighter in the IG space were those from India. Traders saw good demand for bonds from the country amid a dearth of supply.

The CDS market outperformed the cash market, though, and the Asia iTraxx IG Series 19 was closing the session about 1bp tighter at 101.00/103.00. This, said one trader, seemed like a sign that the spread widening seen today was a temporary move and only reflected some profit-taking.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com