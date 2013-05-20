SINGAPORE, May 20 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia had a
relatively quiet day in the context of a generally constructive
tone, on the back of better-than-expected US consumer sentiment
data and, as we come up to the close, stronger openings in
European markets.
The Itraxx IG index is 1bp tighter versus Friday's close, at
101bp bid. A Singapore-based trader saw that level as looking
attractive versus the European crossover index, which is opening
up at 88bp, noting that last year Asia had traded through the
European index.
"Asia might appear tight at these levels, but there are
still players willing to wring the last drop out of it and
anything with a bit of yield, against a backdrop of stable US
Treasuries, I would expect further issuance to cross the line
without too many problems," said the trader.
Flows into emerging market dedicated fixed income funds hit
USD820m in the week to last Wednesday and, although the recent
Treasury market sell-off took some of the froth off the inflow,
the pace is expected to remain solid and provide a positive
technical backdrop for new issuance and the seasoned curve.
In an illustration of the stable credit spread backdrop, the
Republic of the Philippines offshore curve approached all-time
tights today, with the sovereign's due 2037s printing Treasuries
plus 62bp on a 118 cash price.
Interestingly, the Republic of Indonesia's curve still
offers decent relative value to its regional peer, with the
sovereign's 2043s last at Treasuries plus 152bp and presenting a
clear switching opportunity to holders of Philippine debt.
The perp segment remains a headline grabber in Asia, with
Citic Pacific looking to tap its recently issued perp and the
planned tap one of the quickest from original issuance seen in
the region, coming just three working days after last
Wednesday's pricing. The tap announcement pushed the Citic perp
down USD1.5 to 101.00 bid.
