SINGAPORE, May 22 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were broadly
unchanged in a very quiet market as investors waited for the
testimony of US Fed chief Ben Bernanke before taking any
positions.
Stocks in Asia were a touch higher, with Seoul shares
closing at a 7-week high, reflecting that sentiments were
generally steady.
The iTraxx IG Asia index was indicated at 101bp/103bp, flat
to where it closed yesterday. The slowdown in new deals, in
contrast to the rush of new paper in the last couple of weeks,
added to the sluggish tone in the secondary markets.
"There is not much pick-up in the secondaries today," said a
trader.
Even potential new deals from Vedanta Resources, which was
out since last evening, and China Central Real Estate, which
seized the moment with a new 5NC3 issue late morning, brought no
life to the markets. But those bonds took advantage of a benign
environment. Because there had been no bad news, conditions were
still favourable for riskier bonds, an analyst said.
Recently issued Chinese bonds are faring well. China State
Grid 2023s tightened to 125bp/123bp, far inside the 130bp
reoffer. The 2018s of Bright Food were also better, now
indicated at 227bp/224bp against the reoffer of 230bp.
Citic Pacific perps continued to find support, having gained
to 101.125/101.375 from 101.00 yesterday.
