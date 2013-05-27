SINGAPORE, May 27 (IFR) - It was the dullest of days in Asian credit markets, with one regional trader observing that "nothing's traded all day" either on the floor or on broker screens. With New York and London on holiday, it was not surprising.

However, with the rout last Thursday and Friday in equities following a nosedive in the Nikkei and ballooning JGB yields, it is surprising that Asian credit has not been attacked. For the record, the iTraxx IG index is out 1bp at 107bp/109bp.

One standout was the steadiness of the recently issued two-tranche bonds from Vedanta, which fell after pricing last week, down to a 99 handle on both the 5 and 10-year pieces, but has pushed back up to a 100.25 bid on each, with that level holding up today.

This might be an indication of the resilience of credit in the face of rising Treasury yields, although a further push up in Treasuries will certainly begin to pressure spreads.

With the Nikkei down again today around 3%, it will be interesting to see how the index fares tomorrow prior to the reopening of US and British equities. A period of heightened volatility in both equities and bonds is expected in some quarters, something that would render the new issuance window far from fully open.

The week is light in terms of US data, with the next big input being next week's non-farm payroll numbers, but increasingly good news on the US economy is seen as bad for Treasuries and, arguably, global equities as it lowers the odds of the Fed's QE3 being tapered off.

