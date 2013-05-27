SINGAPORE, May 27 (IFR) - It was the dullest of days in
Asian credit markets, with one regional trader observing that
"nothing's traded all day" either on the floor or on broker
screens. With New York and London on holiday, it was not
surprising.
However, with the rout last Thursday and Friday in equities
following a nosedive in the Nikkei and ballooning JGB yields, it
is surprising that Asian credit has not been attacked. For the
record, the iTraxx IG index is out 1bp at 107bp/109bp.
One standout was the steadiness of the recently issued
two-tranche bonds from Vedanta, which fell after pricing last
week, down to a 99 handle on both the 5 and 10-year pieces, but
has pushed back up to a 100.25 bid on each, with that level
holding up today.
This might be an indication of the resilience of credit in
the face of rising Treasury yields, although a further push up
in Treasuries will certainly begin to pressure spreads.
With the Nikkei down again today around 3%, it will be
interesting to see how the index fares tomorrow prior to the
reopening of US and British equities. A period of heightened
volatility in both equities and bonds is expected in some
quarters, something that would render the new issuance window
far from fully open.
The week is light in terms of US data, with the next big
input being next week's non-farm payroll numbers, but
increasingly good news on the US economy is seen as bad for
Treasuries and, arguably, global equities as it lowers the odds
of the Fed's QE3 being tapered off.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com