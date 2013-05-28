HONG KONG, May 28 (IFR) - Asian credits lagged the strength
in equities today as investors chose to wait for a few more
strong sessions to restore their confidence before re-entering
the market.
The iTraxx IG index was around 109bp, slightly wider than
yesterday's 107bp/109bp. The Republic of Indonesia 43s were at
95.25/95.75, while the Republic of the Philippines 37s were at
114.625/114.75I, down 0.50-0.75 points in the long end. The drop
happened as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury again
approached 2.05%.
High yield sovereigns, such as Sri Lanka, Mongolia and
Vietnam, were down about a point.
In contrast, the Nikkei stock average jumped 1.4%, swinging
from a 1.4% drop at the open, on top of yesterday's 3.2% tumble.
It had plunged 7.3% on Thursday, its largest single-day loss
since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
"Spreads on the screens are fairly wide, so there is not a
whole lot of trading. People are just trading from position,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
There was buying in Want Want China's recently issued
bonds, which came back to its reoffer spread of 115bp over
Treasuries, but were still 50ct below the reoffer in price
terms.
"There are very little flows and key accounts are on the
sidelines. So, we are seeing the market grind lower with
illiquidity and rates volatility. As we are heading towards the
month-end, not many want to add risk now," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"If we see a couple of days of stability in rates, maybe
buyers will come back," he added.
The new Standard Chartered and HSBC CNH bonds were about
0.125-0.25pts higher on the back of better buying from retail
accounts.
